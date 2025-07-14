MGA’s Miniverse™ Goes Mobile! New Make It Mini™ Game Brings Big Fun in Tiny Form

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Studios, an independent subsidiary of MGA Entertainment (MGA), the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., announced today the launch of MGA’s Miniverse™ mobile game, Make It Mini™, the first-of-its-kind, NFC powered, connected toy-to-life and mobile game ecosystem. Make It Mini is a mobile game that extends the play and engagement with MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini™ viral DIY collectible lines and empowers users with creativity and never-before-seen community tools.

Collect, create, and compete in Miniverse style! First, collect capsules from MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini lines and open your mystery capsule. Next, launch the mobile game and scan the NFC-enabled “recipe card” included in your capsule. Then, dive into the fun - create and build customizable spaces, play with all the items you unlocked and collected, and compete in exciting, digital challenges within the app. Users can vote for their favorite creators, win rewards, and build their own collections. There are endless possibilities to expand!

Inspired by the popular MGA’s Miniverse toys and connected by MGA’s Toytap™ technology, this cozy game lets you “make it mini, make it yours” by designing small spaces, making mini-items, and bringing dream worlds to life. Bring your favorite Miniverse minis directly into this unique digital experience. Completely free to play, this game combines interior design, room makeover, and mini collectibles into one experience. The app is ideal for fans of meditation-style gameplay, Miniverse enthusiasts, and anyone who loves cute, miniature worldbuilding. Download Make It Mini, collect and scan your toys, and start building your mini empire.

“Make It Mini is a major milestone for MGA’s Miniverse,” said Jason Larian, President of MGA Studios. “By bringing our hit DIY collectibles into an interactive mobile game, we’re giving fans a whole new way to engage with the MGA’s Miniverse brand. From unboxing and crafting to collecting and competing, the game captures everything fans love, now in a digital format. It’s a powerful new platform that expands the Miniverse experience and brings our growing community together.”

Using Make It Mini food, furniture and spaces items, players channel their inner mini-world designer to create and compete in fun challenges to decide who’s the best, most creative mini-maker. Make unique foods and unpack adorable mini furnishings to fill with cute kawaii décor all in a cozy, creative space controlled by you.

Make It Mini is available to download on iOS on the App Store and Android on Google Play and is available globally on July 11, 2025.

About MGA Studios

MGA Studios is an independent subsidiary of MGA Entertainment, Inc. and a Delaware C-corp. The company is focused on developing and growing a safe digital environment for children and families to come together and enjoy wholesome entertainment across digital and physical platforms. MGA Studios has rights to more than 7,000 trademarks, patents, and copyrighted works and has financial backing of MGA Entertainment, Inc. For more information, please visit www.MGAStudios.com

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™ , Little Tikes® , Rainbow High™ , Bratz® , MGA’s Miniverse™ , Yummiland™ , CarTuned™ , Wonder Factory™, Slime Life™, BABY born® , and Zapf Creation® . For more information, please visit www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn , TikTok , Instagram and Facebook .

