Matador Technologies Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus for CAD$900 Million

TORONTO, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV:MATA, OTCQB:MATAF, FSE:IU3) (“Matador” or the “Company”), the Bitcoin Ecosystem Company, is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the “Shelf Prospectus”) with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Quebec.

The Shelf Prospectus is subject to regulatory review and if approved, the final version of the Shelf Prospectus will allow Matador to offer and issue, from time to time over a 25-month period, up to an aggregate of CAD$900 million of common shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units, or any combination thereof (collectively, the “Securities”), which details will be set forth in supplements to the final Shelf Prospectus filed by the Company with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with any such offering from time to time. The Company's management believes that the Shelf Prospectus will enable the Company to access capital efficiently to pursue future growth opportunities, strategic acquisitions, and Bitcoin treasury asset accumulation.

“Filing the preliminary shelf prospectus is the next step in facilitating Matador's ability to raise capital as needed to support our long-term strategy,” said Deven Soni, CEO of Matador Technologies. “Our goal is to responsibly grow our Bitcoin treasury and increase Bitcoin per share over time, while continuing to build infrastructure aligned with the broader Bitcoin ecosystem.”

“This filing supports Matador’s ability to allocate capital toward Bitcoin accumulation, infrastructure, and ecosystem development,” added Mark Moss, Chief Visionary Officer of Matador. “We believe growing Bitcoin per share is a clear, measurable way to align our operations with shareholder value in a Bitcoin-native framework.”

A copy of the preliminary Shelf Prospectus is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at www.matador.network.

No securities may be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time at which a receipt for the final base shelf prospectus is obtained from the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The Securities have not yet been qualified for sale, and this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Securities, nor shall there be any sale of Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification under applicable securities laws.

