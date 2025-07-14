Bowman Launches $25 Million Innovation Investment Fund to Drive Organic Growth and Expand Margins Through Technology-Enabled Services

RESTON, Va., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and project management firm, today announced the launch of a $25 million innovation investment initiative designed to accelerate organic growth and expand margins by scaling technology-enabled services. The Bowman Innovative Growth Fund (“the BIG Fund” or the “Fund”) will invest in technologies that expand Bowman’s digital service offerings, strengthen core operations and enhance financial performance through automation, artificial intelligence and predictive engineering.

Prioritizing innovation over invention, the BIG Fund is intended to unlock scalable ideas generated by Bowman employees that can be rapidly deployed, de-risked through strategic oversight and demonstrate adjacency to the company’s core business. Each investment idea must exhibit the potential to deliver a minimum 3X return within three years and align with Bowman’s strategic and operational priorities. Concurrently, the company introduced a new Office of Innovation to oversee the realization of funded ideas.

“The BIG Fund builds on our core strengths by empowering employees to think outside the box and develop transformative ideas that scale our services, deepen our customer relationships and create new value across our platform,” said Bruce Labovitz, chief financial officer of Bowman. “Our industry is at an inflection point in terms of the impact technology will have on customer deliverables and financial performance. Through the BIG Fund, we are creating a formalized, disciplined and structured pathway for practical innovation investment that delivers tangible business results for customers and shareholders.”

The Fund supports innovation initiatives through direct capital investment and cost coverage for proof-of-concept, business application incubation and scaling. Through the BIG Fund, Bowman is reinforcing its commitment to technology as a lever for both short-term returns and long-term strategic advantage.

“Our focus is on GIS-enabled deliverables, high-definition geospatial imaging with 3-D interactive modelling and AI-enabled workflow processing. The primary directive for the Fund is to accelerate execution, improve efficiency and capitalize on the immense creativity of our workforce by backing ideas they believe will enhance our delivery model, open adjacent markets and expand what's possible for our customers,” added Labovitz. “This performance-driven capital is intended to foster and support innovation that works throughout the organization and extends our customer engagement from project work through asset operations with predictive engineering and maintenance support.”

Funding proposals are evaluated on an ad-hoc basis by an internal investment committee with preference given to concepts that enable new revenue streams or service extensions, apply existing or emerging technology to real-world applications, strengthen operational efficiency or client experience and align with Bowman's long-term strategy and financial objectives.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 2,400 employees in 100 locations throughout the U.S., Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Betsy Patterson

ir@bowman.com

General Media Contact:

Christina Nichols

pr@bowman.com