Lucidya Raises USD30 Million in Largest AI Funding Round in MENA

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidya, MENA’s leading AI-Powered customer experience management (CXM) platform, has announced the close of its USD30 million Series B round—the largest AI investment ever raised in the region.

The round was led by Impact46, the Saudi VC behind IPOs Jahez and Rasan. New participants included Aramco’s investment arm Wa’ed Ventures, government-backed, digital-innovation catalyst Takamol Ventures, and SparkLabs. Existing investors Rua Growth Fund and ARG also returned, doubling down on their long-term conviction in Lucidya’s trajectory.

Congratulations were delivered by H.E. Eng. Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, during his visit to Lucidya’s Riyadh headquarters.

Founded in 2016 and backed by VCs since 2019, Lucidya is one of MENA’s AI pioneers. Operating in 11 countries, it serves telecom, BFSI, hospitality, healthcare, and public sector clients with a combined market cap over USD250 billion—enhancing experiences for their +75 million customers and citizens across the region.

Abdullah Asiri, Lucidya’s CEO and Founder, commented on the round explaining, “We bet on AI back in 2016, long before it became a boardroom buzzword. That early conviction is now paying off as we become the trusted, regional AI partner for CX.”

At the core of Lucidya’s platform is a proprietary Arabic-language AI engine with +92% accuracy—an industry benchmark that powers deep insights, intelligent engagement, and automation across customer touchpoints where others fall short. Lucidya is targeting MENA’s rapidly growing CRM/CX software market, projected to reach USD9 billion by 2030 .

Commenting on the milestone, Asiri shared, “We chose Impact46 to lead this round because they are one of the most proven VCs, with two IPOs in their portfolio. They are the perfect partner to scale Lucidya to a global AI force.”

“Lucidya is exactly the kind of company we look to back—founders solving real regional challenges with defensible tech and bold ambition,” said Impact46 Partner, Basmah Alsinaidi. “Their mastery of Arabic-first AI and traction with top-tier enterprises mark them as a future category leader.”

With this investment, Lucidya will scale its AI Agent offering, positioning itself as a digital workforce platform for customer-facing roles; automating and personalizing engagement across support, marketing, sales, and CX while cutting costs and ensuring compliance like PDPL.

Asiri highlighted the expansion’s impact, “By expanding into AI Agents, we’re tapping into the region’s labor economy, turning workforce costs into scalable, compliant AI capacity.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee61fdfb-e16c-4eab-9a78-c4c59090130d



