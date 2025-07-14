B2Gold Announces Positive Feasibility Study Results for the Gramalote Project

After-Tax NPV (5%) of $941 Million with an After-Tax IRR of 22.4% at $2,500 / oz

After-Tax NPV (5%) of $1,716 Million with an After-Tax IRR of 33.5% at Spot Gold ($3,300 / oz)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the positive results of a Feasibility Study (“FS”) on its 100% owned Gramalote gold project located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia (the “Gramalote Project”). All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated. The Company expects to file a technical report relating to the FS, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”), within 45 days.

Feasibility Study Highlights

Meaningful gold production profile with favorable metallurgical characteristics Open pit gold mine with an initial life of mine of 11 years, with mill processing over 13 years (“Life of Project”) Average grade processed of 1.23 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold over the first five years, benefitting from the processing of the higher-grade core at the Gramalote Project; Life of Project average grade processed of 0.96 g/t gold Life of Project gold production of approximately 2.3 million ounces with an average gold recovery of 95.7% from conventional milling, flotation and cyanide leach of the flotation concentrate Average annual gold production of approximately 227,000 ounces per year for the first five years of production Average annual gold production of approximately 177,000 ounces per year over the Life of Project All-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) of $985 per gold ounce over the Life of Project Annual processing rate of 6.0 million tonnes per annum (“Mtpa”)



Strong project economics Life of Project after-tax free cash flow of $1.67 billion at a $2,500 per ounce gold price (“$2,500 Gold Price”) Life of Project after-tax free cash flow of $2.81 billion at the spot gold price of approximately $3,300 per ounce (“Spot Gold Price”) Assuming a discount rate of 5.0% and $2,500 Gold Price, net present value (“NPV”) after-tax of $941 million, generating an after-tax internal rate of return (“IRR”) of 22.4%, with a project payback on pre-production capital of 3.4 years Assuming a discount rate of 5.0% and Spot Gold Price, NPV after-tax of $1,716 million, generating an IRR of 33.5%, with a project payback on pre-production capital of 2.4 years Estimated construction capital cost of $740 million (includes approximately $73 million for mining equipment and $81 million for contingency)



Robust amount of drilling and engineering studies have been completed on Gramalote, which significantly de-risks future project development Over 270,000 meters of drilling completed, providing B2Gold with a robust mineral resource model Gramalote has a long history of studies and technical reports which supported the existing mining permit that is currently in place Specific mining, processing, infrastructure, environmental, and social studies have been completed. Extensive metallurgical test work has demonstrated high gold recoveries (approximately 96%) at a coarse grind size for the selected processing flow sheet.



Gramalote benefits from strong local community and government support Mine plan and environmental permits are currently in place for a larger-scale project; these permits will require modification to reflect the new medium-scale project contemplated in the FS B2Gold anticipates the permit modification time frame should be approximately 12 to 18 months





Feasibility Study Overview

The Gramalote Project is located in central Colombia, approximately 230 kilometers (“km”) northwest of Bogota and 100 km northeast of Medellin, in the Province of Antioquia, which has expressed a positive attitude towards the development of responsible mining projects in the region. Following B2Gold’s consolidation of the Gramalote Project in October 2023, B2Gold completed a detailed review including the higher-grade core of the mineral resource, facility size and location, power supply, mining and processing options, tailings design, resettlement, potential construction sequencing and camp design to identify potential cost savings to develop a medium-scale project. The results of the review allowed the Company to determine the optimal parameters and assumptions for this FS.

The FS, with an effective date of April 1, 2025, was prepared by B2Gold and evaluates recovery of gold from an open pit mining operation that will move up to approximately 97,000 tonnes per day (“tpd”) (35.5 Mtpa), with an approximately 16,500 tpd (6.0 Mtpa) processing plant that includes crushing, grinding, flotation, with fine grinding of the flotation concentrate and agitated leaching of the flotation concentrate followed by a carbon-in-pulp recovery process to process doré bullion. The Mineral Reserve estimate for the Gramalote Project that forms the basis for the FS includes Probable Mineral Reserves of 76.7 million tonnes grading 0.96 g/t gold for a total of 2,360,000 ounces of contained gold.

The FS assumptions include revenues using a gold price of $2,500 Gold Price over the Life of Project, a fuel price approximately 10% higher than the expected post-subsidy price, and current prices for reagents, labour, power and other consumables. The key results of the FS are presented in the following tables:

Table 1 - Key Results of the FS

First Five Years Life of Project Production Profile Years 5 13 Ore tonnes processed (Mt) 30.0 76.7 Average gold grade processed (g/t) 1.23 0.96 Gold recovery (%) 96.1 95.7 Gold ounces produced (oz) 1,137,000 2,260,000 Average annual gold production (oz) 227,000 177,000 Operating Costs Cash operating costs1 ($/oz gold) 512 700 All-In Sustaining Costs2 ($/oz gold) 851 985 Mining cost ($/t mined) 2.61 2.71 Processing cost ($/t processed) 8.13 8.16 General & administration ($/t processed) 4.11 3.64 Capital Costs Construction capital3 ($M) 740 740 Post Construction capital4 ($M) 305 444

Notes:

1. Cash operating costs consist of mining costs, processing costs and site G&A.

2. AISC consist of cash operating costs, royalties, corporate G&A, selling costs and silver credits and excluding pre-production capital costs.

3. Construction capital calculated as of the start of construction expenditure.

4. Post Construction capital occurs after the start of commercial production, and includes capital defined both as sustaining and non-sustaining.



Table 2 – Construction Capital Estimate

($M) Mining equipment 73 Pre-stripping 21 Other Mining 12 Processing 313 Site general & Infrastructure 186 Resettlement 29 Other 26 Subtotal 660 Contingency 81 Total 740



Table 3 – Project Economics Summary

After-Tax Project Economics $2,500 Gold Price Spot Gold Price NPV 5.0% ($M) 941 1,716 IRR 22.4% 33.5% Payback (years) 3.4 2.4 Free cash flow ($M) 1,669 2,805

Note: NPV5.0%, IRR, Payback, and Free cash flow are calculated as of the start of construction expenditure. Spot Gold Price of $3,300 per ounce.

The FS is subject to a number of assumptions and risks, including among others that a Modified Work Plan and Modified Environmental Impact Study will be approved, all required permits, permit amendments and other rights will be obtained in a timely manner, the Gramalote Project will have the support of the local government and community, the regulatory environment will remain consistent, and no material increase will have occurred to the estimated costs.

Economic Sensitivities

Gramalote is a medium-scale, low operating cost project and sensitive to the gold price, as demonstrated in the following table:

Table 4 – Economic Sensitivity to Long-Term Gold Price

Gold Price

($/oz) After-Tax NPV 5.0%

($M) After-Tax IRR

(%) $2,000 457 14.3 $2,500 941 22.4 $3,000 1,425 29.5 Spot Gold Price 1,716 33.5

Note: NPV5.0% and IRR are calculated as of the start of construction expenditure. Spot Gold Price of $3,300 per ounce.

Gramalote Project Mineral Reserve Estimate

The Mineral Reserve estimate for the Gramalote Project has an effective date of April 1, 2025, and is reported using a gold price of $1,750 per ounce.

Category Tonnes

(kt) Gold Grade

(g/t) Contained Gold

Ounces Probable Mineral Reserves 76,700 0.96 2,360,000

Notes:

1. Mineral Reserves have been classified using the CIM Standards.

2. All tonnage, grade and contained metal content estimates have been rounded; rounding may result in apparent summation differences between tonnes, grade, and contained metal content.

3. The Mineral Reserves have been prepared by Peter Montano, P.E., our Vice President, Projects, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

4. Mineral Reserves are reported on a 100% basis.

5. Mineral Reserves are based on a conventional open pit mining method, gold price of $1,750 per ounce, metallurgical recovery averaging 95.6%, selling costs of $60.00 per ounce including royalties, average mining cost of $2.70 per tonne mined, average processing cost of $8.50 per tonne processed, and average site general costs of $3.80 per tonne processed. For Mineral Reserve reporting, the Resource model with 15 x 5 x 10 m parent blocks and 5 x 0.2 x 5 m sub-blocks was regularized to 15 x 5 x 10m blocks. For Indicated blocks within the feasibility reserve pit, above a cutoff of 0.40g/t Au, the regularized model compared to the resource model is +1.2% on tonnage, -4.6% on grade and -3.5% on contained gold. No additional dilution or ore loss has been applied for final reserve reporting.

6. Mineral Reserves are reported above a cut-off grade of 0.40 g/t of sulphide ore. Oxide material is not processed.

Gramalote Project Next Steps

The Gramalote Project will continue to advance resettlement programs, establish coexistence programs for small miners, work on health, safety and environmental projects and continue to work with the government and local communities on social programs.

Due to the desired modifications to the processing plant and infrastructure locations, a Modified Work Plan and Modified Environment Impact Study are required. B2Gold has commenced work on the modifications and expects them to be completed and submitted in late 2025 and early 2026, respectively. If B2Gold makes the decision to develop the Gramalote Project as an open pit gold mine, B2Gold would utilize its proven internal mine construction team to build the mine and mill facilities.

About B2Gold

B2Gold is a responsible international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Canada, Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries. B2Gold forecasts gold production of between 970,000 and 1,075,000 ounces in 2025.

Qualified Person

Peter Montano, P.E., Vice President, Projects, a qualified person under NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information related to operations matters contained in this news release.

Production guidance presented in this news release reflect total production at the mines B2Gold operates on a 100% project basis. Please see our Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2025, for a discussion of our ownership interest in the mines B2Gold operates.

