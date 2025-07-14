Shirofune Expands Global Thought Leadership with Dual IAB Summit Participation in U.S. and Australia

NEW YORK and MELBOURNE, Australia, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune , the leading digital advertising automation platform, today announced its active participation and sponsorship of two major industry events this July: the IAB Measurement Leadership Summit 2025 in the United States and the IAB Australia Ad Tech & Ops Summit 2025 . These back-to-back summits underscore Shirofune’s growing global influence and commitment to driving innovation at the intersection of automation, AI, and strategic advertising performance.

“These events represent exactly where the future of advertising is heading, at the intersection of intelligent automation and human insight,” said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, Founder and CEO of Shirofune. “We’re honored to contribute to these important conversations and showcase how AI can empower marketers and media professionals to deliver both smarter operations and stronger outcomes.”

IAB Measurement Leadership Summit, New York

Taking place July 15, 2025 in New York City, the IAB Measurement Leadership Summit 2025 is an invite-only gathering of over 100 senior leaders in data and measurement. This year’s theme, “Driving to Outcomes,” focuses on reshaping measurement frameworks in an increasingly fragmented and privacy-conscious ecosystem.

On July 16th, Rocco Baldassare, Shirofune’s Head of U.S. Market Expansion, will join Joe Belefonte, SVP of Product, Data & Experience at Direct Agents, and Caroline Giegerich, VP of AI at IAB in a panel discussion titled “How AI Is Reshaping Measurement.” The panel is scheduled for 10:00 am – 10:15 pm EST.

The session will explore how AI is helping shift measurement from surface-level automation to meaningful outcomes. Rather than just speeding up workflows, AI is being used to centralize data, surface deeper performance signals and bring structure to attribution across complex, multi-touch journeys. The presenters will dig into how automation can actually improve measurement quality, and what’s still getting in the way of aligning media with real business impact.

IAB Ad Tech & Ops Summit, Melbourne

On July 23, 2025, Shirofune will continue its support of IAB Australia as a featured sponsor and thought leader at the Ad Tech & Ops Summit in Melbourne. This year’s summit will explore the evolving roles of yield management, AI, and curation strategies in today’s programmatic landscape.

At the event, Shirofune will be sponsoring and participating in a session titled “Humans + Technology: The Optimal Future of Ad Ops.” The session will explore how leading agencies are deploying AI without sacrificing strategic control, practical frameworks for blending machine efficiency with creative judgment, and emerging metrics for measuring AI-human collaboration and real-world business impact.

Participating in the session will be Jonas Jaanimagi, Tech Lead, IAB Australia (host); Lee Anderson, Senior Performance Manager, Metropolis; and David Lee, Media Partnerships & Strategy Director, The Pistol.

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to enhance advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns through a single, easy-to-use interface. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofune has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan.