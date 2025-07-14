Operative Strengthens Leadership Team With Key Appointments in AI, Cloud Operations, and Customer Support

NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operative today announced the addition of three senior leaders across Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Operations, and Global Support: Nick Thor joins as Head of AI; Karthik Marimuthu as SVP, Cloud Operations & CIO; and Will Christacakos as VP, Global Customer Support. These strategic hires further Operative’s commitment to scaling innovation, platform performance, and customer success across the globe. This also marks an important step in Operative’s continued investment in future-forward technology and operational excellence for its global media clients.

“As media companies evolve how they operate, sell, and connect with audiences, they need partners who are building for the next era of convergence and automation,” said Michael Grossi, CEO of Operative. “These new leaders bring critical expertise that enhances our ability to deliver transformative solutions across AI, infrastructure, and customer experience. Their addition positions us to meet the demands of tomorrow’s media economy.”

Nick Thor joins Operative as Head of AI. With deep expertise in machine learning, enterprise-scale AI, and applied innovation, Nick will lead AI strategy across Operative’s platform. His focus includes driving progressive advancements in Adeline, Operative’s generative AI suite, and exploring how AI can continue to unlock greater interoperability, flexibility, and scale across digital and linear workflows embedded throughout Operative products. As Operative and the media industry continue to shift toward agentic systems and predictive automation, Nick’s leadership will help Operative and its clients remain at the forefront of innovation and technology.

Karthik Marimuthu joins Operative as SVP, Cloud Operations & CIO, further strengthening Operative’s ability to support global media companies at enterprise scale. Karthik brings decades of experience in cloud engineering and operational architecture. His role continues to ensure that Operative’s global infrastructure supports clients with world-class reliability and performance as they unify operations across increasingly complex environments.

Will Christacakos joins as VP, Global Customer Support. Will is a seasoned SaaS leader with over 20 years of experience in building high-performing support teams, driving customer retention, and delivering operational excellence. He will oversee Operative’s global support organization, continuing to ensure a consistent and high-quality customer experience across all products and regions.

These new hires underscore Operative’s mission to deliver world-class solutions and service to the world’s leading media companies, and to continue innovating at the intersection of AI, cloud, and unified advertising technology.

Operative is the preferred advertising management solution provider for over 300 of the world’s top media brands across 18 countries, including Fox, NBCU, Paramount, Disney/ABC, Seven Australia and Sky. Operative brings unmatched solutions to manage digital, linear, and converged advertising workflows while connecting, unifying, and activating data across platforms. Since 2000, Operative has grown to process more than $60 billion in advertising revenue. https://www.operative.com/

