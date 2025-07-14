Rumble Names Ian O’Donnell VP for Rumble Cloud

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today announced the hiring of Ian O’Donnell, a 20-year veteran of technology sales and marketing, as the company’s Vice President of Sales for Rumble Cloud. O’Donnell most recently worked as an enterprise account executive for consumer packaged goods (CPG) at Google Cloud and has also served as director of industry solutions for CPG & retail at Microsoft.

“We built an independent infrastructure at Rumble so content creators, entrepreneurs, and business owners can engage in conversation and commerce without fear that Big Tech will come along and pull the plug,” said Rumble Chief Executive Officer Chris Pavlovski. “Rumble Cloud is disrupting the market because of our tech, our pricing structure, and our commitment to freedom. We are set to expand our principled and independent tech infrastructure, and hiring Ian as a VP for our Cloud business will be central to our plans for growth.”

In addition to his time at Google and Microsoft, O’Donnell also served as executive vice president at Accelerate 360 and as SAP implementation and treasury manager at Mars Chocolate North America. He has proven expertise in customer relations and a demonstrated ability to navigate complex sales cycles from lead to close across the diverse roles in his career.

“Rumble’s dedication to the freedom of expression is what attracts people, but top-tier content and best-in-class technology is what keeps them,” O’Donnell said. “Rumble Cloud is already growing and is ready to explode. I can’t wait to help lead it into the next stage.”

Rumble Cloud was launched to the public in March 2024 and quickly became a popular destination for businesses and entities looking for top-notch service and performance. Notable Rumble Cloud customers include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins of the National Football League, the government of El Salvador, and the Trump Media and Technology Group—the parent company of Truth Social.

Rumble has also recently announced a partnership with MoonPay, the world’s leading crypto payments infrastructure company, to power all crypto on- and off-ramps inside the highly anticipated Rumble Wallet, slated to launch in Q3 2025. As part of the relationship, MoonPay’s award-winning creative agency, Otherlife, will begin leveraging Rumble Cloud for next-gen object storage and decentralized compute.

Rumble Cloud is designed to empower businesses to become independent from incumbent hyperscalers’ unfair pricing, vendor lock-in strategies, and censorship. Rumble Cloud, which provides the backbone for rumble.com, includes a portfolio of essential cloud computing services, available by self-service, including virtual machines and Kubernetes orchestration, block and object storage, load balancers, and a virtual private cloud option.

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com.

