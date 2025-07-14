Blink Charging Announces Strategic Acquisition of Zemetric, Inc

Harmeet Singh Named Chief Technology Officer

Bowie, Md., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the Company’s acquisition of 100% of the equity of Zemetric, a charging infrastructure company with tailored solutions for fleets, that can extend intelligently to multi-family and high-utilization destination sites. The transaction is expected to close on or before July 11, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. Zemetric solutions are designed to be highly reliable with interoperability at core.

Founded in Silicon Valley by a team of transport electrification veterans in 2022, Zemetric simplifies charging with market-leading hardware, software and service solutions that are designed and built to be interoperable and highly reliable to scale electrification. Zemetric delivered results exceeding baseline projections in its first year of commercial launch.

“Zemetric is a future-ready organization with innovative tech solutions and expertise in high-utilization EV charging and intelligent energy management,” said Mike Battaglia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging. “The Zemetric team has consistently delivered innovative, scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of fleets and commercial customers. We are particularly excited about adding Zemetric’s intelligent and flexible L2 product to our lineup. Zemetric is a natural fit for our portfolio as we continue building a smarter, more connected charging ecosystem and steer towards profitability.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Harmeet Singh, Founder & CEO of Zemetric said, “We are proud to have created a charging company that focused on making the ICE to EV transition an easy button for our customers, and we look forward to writing the next chapter with the electrification-first team at Blink.”

The founding team of Zemetric will join Blink in roles that will add to its current leadership team.

Harmeet Singh will be the new Chief Technology Officer. Prior to founding Zemetric, Harmeet served as a technology leader at companies such as Shell and Greenlots and will bring his depth of industry experience to Blink as the company navigates an open charging ecosystem.

Bonnie Datta, Co-founder and CCO at Zemetric will be join the team as Senior Vice President of Global Commercial Operations. Kapil Singhi, Co-founder and Engineering Head will assume a senior role in global charger development.

Leading up to the acquisition, Blink underwent a comprehensive search process supported by energy transition-focused search firm Brightsmith Group.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging networks (“Blink Networks”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. Blink Networks use proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com

