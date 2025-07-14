Press Release

Nokia to deploy private 5G network for Memphis Light, Gas and Water's grid modernization initiative

Private 5G wireless network will provide a secure, scalable, and high-performance network designed for critical applications and future mobility needs.

Nokia’s technology will modernize communications systems, cyber defense and operations to enhance power distribution, reduce outages and improve the efficiency of service restoration.

Collaboration marks a major milestone in building a smarter, more resilient, and future-ready utility infrastructure for the Memphis community in the U.S.

14 July 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced it has been selected by Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW), the largest three-service municipal utility in the United States, to deploy a comprehensive private 5G wireless network. The project will support MLGW's long-term, multi-year grid modernization strategy across Memphis and Shelby County, Tennessee, ultimately enhancing power distribution to its customers, which will reduce the risk and customer impact of unplanned outages and enable MLGW to restore service to the public more efficiently.

This landmark project positions MLGW as the first municipal utility in the U.S. to implement a full-scale standalone 5G private wireless network to better serve its more than 420,000 customers. Nokia’s state-of-the art solution will unify and enhance communications across all of MLGW’s electric, gas and water services, improving data connectivity, resilience and operational efficiency and provide a secure, scalable, and high-performance network designed for critical applications and future mobility needs.

“The 5G Network Deployment is a foundational aspect of MLGW’s Grid Modernization Initiative. We will be able to meet the requirements for a modern electric grid. We will have fast and reliable communication for grid devices; increased reliability during storms or cyber events that will help us restore power even faster after outages. This enables more automation and smart control operations and supports future technology like electric vehicles and battery storage,” said Doug McGowen, President and CEO, MLGW.

The solution will enable real-time communication and automation across MLGW's operations, supporting critical applications including automated meter reading, grid monitoring, fault detection, and remote operations while laying the foundation for innovations like connected mobility, voice, and video services. Nokia’s technology will also enable secure interoperability with both existing infrastructure and modern IoT devices, including grid sensors, smart meters, automation systems and field equipment to ensure continuity while expanding capabilities.

“This collaboration marks a major milestone in advancing MLGW’s power grid modernization and their commitment to building a smarter, more resilient, and future-ready utility infrastructure for the community. It also underscores Nokia’s leadership in delivering end-to-end private wireless networks that empower utilities to accelerate their digital transformation and enhance service reliability for their customers,” added Jeff Pittman, Head of North America Enterprise, Mobile Networks, Nokia.

Nokia will deliver a private 5G wireless network, including its AirScale radio access equipment and its 5G Core Enterprise Solution. The contract also includes a microwave backhaul solution and towers supported by Nokia managed services, as well as Nokia’s NetGuard cybersecurity products for proactive threat detection and response and privileged access management.

Multimedia, technical information and related news

Web Page: Private networks

Product Page: AirScale Radio Access

Product Page: Nokia Core Enterprise Solutions

Product Page: Nokia NetGuard Cybersecurity

YouTube: Private Wireless Core for Large Enterprises

Web Page: About Memphis Light, Gas and Water

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube