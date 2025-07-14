International Buyers Purchased $56 Billion Worth of U.S. Homes from April ‘24 to March ‘25

Washington, D.C., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foreign buyers purchased $56 billion worth of U.S. existing homes from April 2024 through March 2025, according to the National Association of Realtors® 2025 International Transactions in U.S. Residential Real Estate report. This is a 33.2% increase from the previous 12-month period. International buyers purchased 78,100 properties, up 44% from the prior year and the first year-over-year increase since 2017. The median purchase price for foreign buyers of $494,400 was a record high.

“International interest in buying U.S. real estate increased following the global economic recovery from several years of pandemic-related disruptions. However, elevated home prices and interest rates continue to dampen overall potential sales activity and remain well below pre-pandemic levels,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “Boosted by a significant increase in the state’s housing inventory, Florida remained the top destination for foreign home buyers, extending a streak of at least 15 years. To some degree, due to stubbornly high mortgage rates, a greater share of international home buyers paid cash – 47% compared to 28% among all buyers – and they were more likely to purchase homes priced in the upper end of the market. Foreign buyers are drawn to investing in American real estate, in part, by our country’s strong protection of private property rights.”

NAR’s 2025 International Transactions in U.S. Residential Real Estate report surveyed members about transactions with international clients who purchased and sold U.S. residential property from April 2024 through March 2025 – capturing data before new tariffs were announced in April 2025. This report equips real estate professionals with valuable information that helps them serve their clients and get to their next transaction.

Foreign buyers who resided in the U.S. as recent immigrants or who were holding visas that allowed them to live in the U.S. purchased 43,700 homes (56% of all foreign purchases) with a total dollar volume of $26.9 billion. Foreign buyers who lived abroad purchased 34,400 homes (44% of all foreign purchases) with a total dollar volume of $29.1 billion.

Existing-Home Purchases by Foreign Buyers

$56 billion: Dollar volume, up 33.2% from $42 billion

78,100: Total purchases, up 44% from 54,300

$494,400: Median price, a record high, up 4.1% from $475,000

47%: Share who made all-cash purchases

Top 5 Countries of Origin: Percent Share of Foreign Purchases, Existing Homes Purchased, Dollar Volume

China: 15%; 11,700; $13.7 billion

Canada: 14%; 10,900; $6.2 billion

Mexico: 8%; 6,200; $4.4 billion

India: 6%; 4,700; $2.2 billion

United Kingdom: 4%; 3,100; $2 billion

Top 5 U.S. Destinations: Percentage of All Foreign Buyers

Florida: 21%

California: 15%

Texas: 10%

New York: 7%

Arizona: 5%

NAR Global fosters international real estate collaboration by maintaining formal relationships with more than 100 organized real estate associations in nearly 80 countries around the world. NAR delivers to its members valuable tools, resources, education and business networking opportunities to help facilitate the growth of international investment in U.S. real estate and spur local economic development in markets across the country.

