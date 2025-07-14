Dr. Anosh Ahmed Foundation Launches Chicago-Based Initiative to Support Families of Fallen FBI Agents and Law Enforcement Officers

CHICAGO, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Anosh Ahmed Foundation has officially launched a new community-focused initiative in Chicago aimed at supporting the families of fallen FBI agents and law enforcement officers . This announcement comes on the heels of the foundation’s widely recognized donation to nonprofit organizations that assist law enforcement families and provide mental health services.





Driven by the strong positive feedback and ongoing demand for meaningful support, the foundation’s newest phase of outreach includes planned benefit events, targeted fundraising efforts, and partnership development with local civic leaders and support organizations. The goal is to create sustained, long-term impact for families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.

“Chicago has always been at the heart of our mission,” said Dr. Anosh Ahmed . “This new initiative is our way of honoring the men and women who serve and of making sure their families are never forgotten.”

While specific event dates and partnerships are still being finalized, the foundation is already in talks with several community-based organizations. In addition, it is exploring collaborations with groups that support families of fallen officers to extend the reach and effectiveness of its efforts. A key component of the initiative includes raising awareness around mental health challenges faced by law enforcement families, especially those dealing with grief and transition.

The foundation’s recent $25,000 donation drew attention from both national and local communities, reinforcing the urgent need for expanded programs. By launching a new wave of support beginning in Chicago, the Dr. Anosh Ahmed Foundation hopes to inspire similar action in other cities.

“We’re not just giving, we’re building something lasting,” Dr. Ahmed added. “It’s about creating a model for ongoing care, healing, and community unity.”

In recent years, the Dr. Anosh Ahmed Foundation has supported a variety of charitable efforts focused on healthcare, education, and community development across the U.S.





About Dr. Anosh Ahmed

Dr. Anosh Ahmed is a Chicago-based internal medicine physician, entrepreneur, and civic leader. He is the founder of the Dr. Anosh Ahmed Foundation , a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing access to healthcare, education, youth empowerment, and community development. His work supports underserved populations locally and internationally.

