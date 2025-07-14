COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 37/2025 - July 14, 2025
On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025.
The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 26, 2025, to August 15, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 250m.
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|393,124
|537.49
|211,301,666
|July 7, 2025
|3,250
|528.12
|1,716,396
|July 8, 2025
|3,000
|522.86
|1,568,572
|July 9, 2025
|3,500
|522.41
|1,828,448
|July 10, 2025
|3,132
|523.16
|1,638,552
|July 11, 2025
|3,500
|523.44
|1,832,039
|Total accumulated under the program
|409,506
|536.95
|219,885,671
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 542,828 shares, corresponding to 1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
