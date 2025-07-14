Embodied AI Market Size to Hit USD 9.34 Billion by 2032 at 15.22% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embodied AI Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Embodied AI Market Size was valued at USD 3.02 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 9.34 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 15.22% over the forecast period 2025-2032.”

Embodied AI Set to Surge Driven by Robotics Synergy and Rising Demand Across Key Industrial Sectors

The market for embodied AI is about to take off with advances in robotics-AI synergy in particular reinforcement learning, sensor fusion, and edge computing that enable real-world autonomy. His increasing demand across sectors such as logistics, healthcare, elderly care and manufacturing, where mobility of smart machines can lead to better productivity, safety, and human–robot interactions. The adoption is also further accelerated by ageing populations and labor shortages.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Boston Dynamics

SoftBank Robotics

NVIDIA

KUKA AG

Toyota Motor Corporation

ABB

Agility Robotics

Apptronik

Covariant

Avidbots

Embodied AI Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.02 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 9.34 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.22% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product (Robots, Exoskeleton, Autonomous Systems, Smart Appliances)

• By Application (Healthcare, Automation & Manufacturing, Automotive, Logistics and Supply Chain, Defense and Security, Retail, Education, Other)

Robots Dominated While Exoskeleton and Logistics Segments Projected Fastest Growth in Embodied AI Market

By Type

The robots segment dominated the artificial intelligence embodied AI market, with the largest revenue share of 41.13% in 2024, due to increased deployment of robotic systems for industrial automation, healthcare assistance, and logistics, indicating the significant demand for intelligent and autonomous physical systems across multiple industries.

Exoskeleton segment is anticipated to witness growth at the fastest CAGR of around 16.47% throughout the forecast period 2025 – 2032 owing to high requirement of exoskeleton system in rehabilitation, military and industrial that offer enhanced mobility and decreased fatigue, and facilitating human machine collaboration.

By Application

The automation and manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share of around 31.25% in the embodied AI market in 2024 due to increasing adoption of AI-powered robots and systems in order to optimize operations, improve productivity, and lower human involvement.

Logistics and supply chain segment will continue to demonstrate rapid growth, with an estimated CAGR of approximately 16.83% during the period from 2025 to 2032, due to the rising demand for autonomous systems, smart warehouses, and AI systems for robots to provide delivery speed, precision, and efficiency.

North America Dominated While Asia Pacific Emerged Fastest Growing in Global Embodied AI Market Expansion

North America dominated the global embodied AI market, accounting for a revenue share of around 40.99% in 2024, owing to well-developed robotics infrastructure, high research and development investments, and early adoption in various verticals including manufacturing, healthcare and defense. The regional market dominance was also reinforced by the strong presence of key market players.

The embodied AI revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to see the fastest CAGR of nearly 16.43% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2032, due to rapid industrialization, large adoption of automation technologies, and favorable government initiatives. Regional market growth is also supported by growing applications in manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare.

The embodied AI market growth in Europe is steady, which is attributable to the rising adoption of robotics, supportive regulatory frameworks, and the increasing adoption for automotive, healthcare, and industrial sectors. Collaborative research initiatives and growing investments across AI-powered automation will further bolster expansion across the region.

The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are estimated to grow over the following years, backed by elevating automation in oil & gas, agriculture, and healthcare as well as rising government initiatives and investments in smart infrastructure & AI technologies.

Recent Developments:

In 2025, Boston Dynamics revealed “E Atlas” an all-electric version of its Atlas robot slated for deployment in Hyundai’s factory later this year for handling physically demanding tasks.

In April 2025, KUKA AG unveiled iiQKA.OS2 featuring a virtual robot controller, AI support, and compliance with ISO 10218:2025 industrial robot safety.

