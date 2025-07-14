Mark Cuban Foundation and Girls Inc. Bring Free AI Bootcamp to San Antonio Teens

SAN ANTONIO, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Time is running out to apply to participate in the Mark Cuban Foundation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp hosted by Girls Inc. in San Antonio. Applications for the no-cost bootcamp are closing September 30.

The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with Girls Inc. is bringing the only artificial intelligence (AI) camp of its kind, free of charge, to high school students in San Antonio. With a custom and highly-relevant curriculum focused on teaching students about the latest developments in the world of AI and Generative AI, the camp will provide the tools to make these technologies work for them and promises to educate, inspire and fuel the next generation of AI professionals.

The program aims to provide students with a foundational understanding of artificial intelligence and its applications to future careers. Students can select from six tracks: healthcare, arts and entertainment, business and entrepreneurship, computer science, sports science, or education and career readiness. Driven by the belief that fostering interest in AI at a young age is crucial for preparing the next generation for their future, the AI Bootcamps are introductory and accessible to students in 9-12 grade with an interest in technology. Students do not need any familiarity with computer science or programming to attend.

This free AI Bootcamp is hosted for underserved high school students with a transparent focus on recruiting girls, students of color, first generation college students, and those from low to moderate income households. The AI Bootcamp Program provides students with lunch and a snack, transportation assistance, and technology equipment during bootcamp.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with Girls Inc., the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year’s bootcamp, taking place in San Antonio on November 1st, 8th, and 15th is hosted and staffed by Girls Inc., a national nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. Founded in 1864, Girls Inc. is the nation’s longest-running girls’ leadership organization, providing mentorship, safe environments, and research-based programs that help girls build confidence, develop leadership skills, and achieve academic and personal success.

Girls Inc. is one of more than 25 host companies selected to host camps across the U.S.

“Partnering with the Mark Cuban Foundation on this AI Bootcamp is a game-changer for the girls we serve. At Girls Inc., we are committed to equipping young women with the durable skills they need to succeed, not just in tech, but in any career they choose,” said Lea Rosenauer, President & CEO, Girls Inc. of San Antonio. “This program doesn’t just introduce our girls to cutting-edge technology — it empowers them to see themselves as future innovators, leaders, and problem-solvers in AI and beyond. Together, we’re creating access to opportunity and breaking barriers for girls in our community.”

There are just 11 weeks left until the September 30 deadline. Do not miss your chance—submit your application now, as spaces are limited.

Apply for the bootcamp at: markcubanai.org .

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th - 12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org .

About Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. of San Antonio is a local affiliate of the National Girls Inc. organization, which works with schools and communities across the United States and Canada to help youth prepare for their futures and reach their full potential. Our evidence-based programming is proven to make a measurable difference in the lives of girls. We work to advance the rights and opportunities of girls and young women through public policy and advocacy. Together with partners and supporters, Girls Inc. inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold.