Remittix Confirms Multi-Chain Compatibility With Ethereum, Solana in Wallet Beta Release





NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix (RTX), the emerging name in decentralized finance, has now officially announced multi-chain support with Ethereum and Solana for its crypto-to-fiat wallet in the soon-to-be-released beta version later this Q3 2025.

The update points towards Remittix 's mission to become a universal payments gateway by supporting leading blockchain networks and enabling instant real-world usability of cryptocurrency.

The Remittix wallet was designed to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and mainstream finance. Once launched, users will be able to send, receive and convert crypto assets like ETH, SOL, BTC, and DOGE to bank accounts anywhere in the world in the absence of centralized intermediaries.

The Ethereum and Solana support of the wallet offers broad interoperability throughout the DeFi ecosystem. With two of the busiest smart contract chains, Ethereum and Solana, offering unmatched developer activity and scalability, and now, through Remittix , customers can send these assets into real-world payments cheaply and fast.

The beta wallet, first hinted at in a live demo YouTube video, features instant crypto exchanges, non-custodial architecture and direct payouts to banks globally. Its simple interface is tailored to both seasoned DeFi users and crypto newcomers looking for low-gas-fee cryptocurrency alternatives.

Momentum Gaining as Presale Approaches Soft Cap

Remittix is nearing its $18 million soft cap, having so far raised in excess of $16 million of presale funds. More than 550 million RTX tokens have been sold and at the live price of $0.0811, experts are still adding RTX to their lists of the best tokens to buy right now.

Incentives for early investors are:

A live 50% token bonus

Additional rewards for early-stage investors

A growing belief that RTX can deliver long-term value



While Remittix hype continues to build, what sets it apart is its utility in real life, specifically in:

Cross-border remittances

Underpenetrated and underbanked financial markets

Offering a working solution to crypto-to-fiat transactions



Outlook: Crypto-to-Fiat Innovation for Everyday Use

By being compatible with both Solana and Ethereum, Remittix reasserts itself as a cross-chain DeFi project on the cusp of mass adoption. It is a direct answer to growing interest in crypto that addresses real-life problems, offering low gas fee crypto projects that are easy to use, fast and secure.

As the beta launch draws near, Remittix continues to gain traction among traders seeking the next 100x crypto and upcoming crypto projects with practical utility.

Find out more about Remittix at the:

Remittix Website

Whitepaper & Presale Info

Watch Wallet Preview on YouTube



Contact:

Andy Černý

andy@remittix.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Remittix. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e8fe7dc-2e7a-472b-ad98-14e469247404