Zero Turn Mower Market to Reach USD 4.42 Billion by 2032 | Demand Driven by Commercial Landscaping, Urbanization, and Technological Advancements in Lawn Equipment

Austin, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global zero turn mower market was valued at USD 2.86 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.42 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.59% from 2025 to 2032.

Global zero-turn mower market is driven by an increase in the demand for zero-turn mowers due to the need for effective and time-saving lawn care solutions in the residential and commercial sectors. The rapid movement of people from rural areas to the urban communities, particularly in the developed and developing countries, growth landscaping execution parts such as residential community, public parks, sports complex, golf course etc., drives the growth of landscaping market. Zero-turn mowers are preferred for their greater agility, allowing for quicker mowing speeds and less time spent mowing versus conventional mowers. Meanwhile, the brisk expansion of lawn care and gardening services and spending by consumers on property upkeep and home repair is driving demand.





Download PDF Sample of Zero Turn Mower Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7572

The U.S. dominates the North American zero-turn mower market, reaching USD 0.79 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit USD 1.18 billion by 2032 at a 5.12% CAGR. It is owing to the mature landscaping industry in the U.S. along with the extensive presence of large residential lawns and the strong culture of lawn maintenance in the U.S. Outdoor style is a big deal for American homeowners, creating a high demand for efficient lawn care lifestyle. In addition, the U.S. commercial landscaping market serving municipal parks, golf courses, schools, and corporate campuses is large and established to be consistently underpinned by demand for high-performance mowing equipment such as zero-turn mowers.

Key Players:

ESCO Group LLC

MCE

NMC CAT

Fortus

Beri Udyog

John Deere

Kennametal Inc

Caterpillar Inc

CASE Construction Equipment

Komatsu Ltd.

Zero Turn Mower Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.86 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.42 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.59% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Smart and Sustainable Technological Innovations Propel Growth in the Zero-Turn Mower Market.

If You Need Any Customization on Zero Turn Mower Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7572

By Cutting Width

The more than 60 inches segment dominated the zero turn mower market in 2024, accounting for approximately 45% of the total market share. This dominance stems primarily from its use in high production commercial landscaping scenarios, including municipal parks, golf courses, sports fields, and large private estates, where wide cutting decks provide the best improvement to operational efficiency through reduced mowing time. A rugged tractor mower has powerful engines and durable components that make them capable of heavy-duty and rugged terrain.

By Application

The commercial segment led the market in 2024, accounting for a 62% share of global revenue. Commercial landscaping businesses, municipalities, and golf courses are the major users of zero turn mowers due to the equipment’s ability to cover large areas quickly with precision trimming. The booming landscaping industry across developed countries, along with the rising number of public green spaces and golf courses, continues to support the dominance of this segment.

Regional Analysis

North America was the largest zero-turn mower market by value, with a share of 38.00% in 2024, and this was due to cultural, economic, and industrial factors. Traditionally, its region, especially in the US, has a high number of lawn care households and institutions, and almost all have tidy lawns and greenery. As a result, there is a high demand for mowing equipment like zero-turn mowers, which are the most efficient and time-saving mowers. In addition, North America contains some of the biggest zero-turn mower manufacturers, such as Toro, John Deere, and Ariens, as the technology develops further, catering to both for residential and commercial use.

Recent Developments

In March 2025, John Deere unveiled a new family of commercial zero turn mowers with built-in telematics systems that offer performance data and maintenance alerts in real time, allowing large landscaping companies to manage a fleet more efficiently.

In November 2024, Husqvarna Group unveiled an electric zero turn mower with an autonomous driving feature and AI-based obstacle detection, developed in partnership with a European robotics firm.





Buy Full Research Report on Zero Turn Mower Market 2025-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7572

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.