Codere Online reinforces its commitment to Mexican sport with Rayadas partnership





Codere Online to become the main sponsor of Rayadas

Rayadas, Puma and Codere have unveiled the new kit for the 2025-2026 season

Mexico City / Monterrey, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (Nasdaq: CDRO / CDROW) (the “Company” or “Codere Online”) a leading online gaming operator in Spain and Latin America, is proud to strengthen its partnership with Club de Futbol Monterrey as the main sponsor of Rayadas, the multi-champion women’s team in Liga MX Femenil.

Starting on July 13th, the Codere Online logo featured on the front of the Rayadas match-day jersey, debuting in its opening fixture against Pumas in matchday one of the Apertura 25 tournament. The branding will also be present when Rayadas compete for the “Campeón de Campeonas” trophy against Pachuca in San Antonio, Texas, on July 16th and will continue to be featured throughout the remainder of the season.

Codere Online and Rayadas will collaborate on a series of campaigns, activations and fan experiences designed to elevate the profile of women’s football in the country. By combining digital engagement with in-stadium initiatives, the partnership reflects shared values of equity, excellence and the ongoing growth of the game.

This new sponsorship builds on last years’ renewal of Codere Online’s partnership with Rayados, which saw Codere named Official Betting Partner of the men’s team, while maintaining its front of shirt sponsorship. Extending support to Rayadas demonstrates Codere Online’s institutional commitment to the development and professionalisation of women’s sport in Mexico.

Carlos Sabanza, Director of Sponsorships and Public Relations at Codere Online, said: “Becoming Main Sponsor of Rayadas was a clear priority for Codere Online since we started our partnership with the broader club.

“It is an honour to support one of the strongest teams in Liga MX Femenil and to help drive greater visibility for women’s football.”

Alberto Telias, Chief Marketing Officer at Codere Online, added: “This partnership underlines our continued growth in Mexico, where codere.mx remains one of the foremost online gaming platforms.”

Pedro Esquivel, Executive President of Club de Futbol Monterrey, commented: “We are delighted to extend our relationship with Codere Online. This collaboration promises exciting developments ahead, and we look forward to achieving them together.”

About Codere Online

Codere Online refers, collectively, to Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. and its subsidiaries. Codere Online launched in 2014 as part of the renowned casino operator Codere Group. Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile applications. Codere currently operates in its core markets of Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Panama and the City of Buenos Aires (Argentina). Codere Online’s online business is complemented by Codere Group’s physical presence in Spain and throughout Latin America, forming the foundation of the leading omnichannel gaming and casino presence.

About Codere Group

Codere Group is a multinational group devoted to entertainment and leisure. It is a leading player in the private gaming industry, with four decades of experience and with presence in seven countries in Europe (Spain and Italy) and Latin America (Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, and Uruguay).

