UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” publishes its NAV for June 2025

At the end of June 2025, the net asset value (NAV) of UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” amounted to EUR 96,476,602 reflecting a decrease from EUR 98,334,499 reported at the end of March 2025.

The share price declined to EUR 1.6447 compared to EUR 1.6746 as of March 2025. The pro forma internal rate of return (IRR) since inception decreased, reaching 1.50%, down from 2.18% reported at the end of March 2025.

Contact person for further information:

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of the Investment Company

mantas.auruskevicius@lordslb.lt