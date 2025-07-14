DIFI PlugFest to Feature NATO’S Ricciardi as Keynote

PISCATAWAY, N.J., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Intermediate Frequency Interoperability Consortium (DIFI) announced that Angelo Ricciardi, SATCOM Space Segment Lead Engineer, of NATO’s Communications and Information Agency (NCIA), the technology and cyber security arm of NATO, will give the Keynote presentation at DIFI’s September PlugFest Showcase Day on 11 September 2025 in Holzkirchen, Germany.

Mr. Ricciardi, a senior NATO engineer and internationally recognized expert in satellite communications, with over 40 years of experience spanning defense, aerospace, and advanced telecommunications systems, currently serves as the SATCOM Space Segment Lead Engineer at the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA). NCIA is a key partner in NATO's Digital Transformation, collaborating with industry to deliver technical solutions and expertise, facilitating political consultations and enabling multi-domain operations. NATO conducted a study on digital IF and DIFI standards and Mr. Ricciardi will be presenting results from the study as part of his keynote presentation.

The 11 September Showcase Day will conclude the DIFI PlugFest (September 8–11), where member companies will test the interoperability of digital SATCOM ground systems using Version 1.2.1 of the DIFI Standard (IEEE-ISTO Std 4900-2021). The first three days are reserved for technical testing among participating DIFI members while the Showcase Day, according to DIFI, will be open to the entire industry and designed to give attendees a front-row seat to see, experience and discuss the future of interoperable digital ground infrastructure.

“We are honored to have Mr. Ricciardi and NCIA/NATO as part of our program,” said Stuart Daughtridge, DIFI Chairman and Head of Advanced Technology at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. “NATO has been a loyal member of DIFI and the information from its study will be of interest to everyone in the satellite communications industry.”

For more information and to register for attendance, please email:

difi-plugfest@work-microwave.com

ABOUT DIFI

The Digital Intermediate Frequency (IF) Interoperability Consortium, or DIFI, has created a standard that enforces interoperability on digital IF/RF technology. Digital IF was developed to overcome the limitations of analog systems but, today, vendor lock-in prevents it from delivering seamless interoperability and severely limits its adoption. A truly interoperable digital IF, on the other hand, will enable transformation to a virtualized ground segment, reducing the total cost of ownership and significantly boosting network and terminal agility and scalability. Compliance with the DIFI standard will ensure that satellite ground segments can seamlessly adapt to rapidly changing space-layer payloads, orbits, and constellations. Ultimately, DIFI promises to elevate the resilience, performance, and capabilities of satellite networks and enable a digital transformation that integrates satellites seamlessly into the larger telecom, IT and GIS markets.

A full list of DIFI members and information about membership can be found at https://dificonsortium.org/members/

Contact:

Joni Sterlacci, Sr. Program Manager, joni.sterlacci@isto.org

ABOUT NATO COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION AGENCY (NCIA)

The NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) is NATO’s technology and cyber hub, with a team of over 3000 civilian and military experts working together to connect all corners of the Alliance and maintain its edge.

NCIA was established on 1 July 2012 from a merger of several NATO entities continuing a 65-year legacy of supporting NATO’s mission by providing digital solutions and resilient communication and information services for seamless connectivity among Allied and Partner Nations. NCIA a key partner in NATO's Digital Transformation, collaborating with industry to deliver technical solutions and expertise, facilitating political consultations and enabling multi-domain operations.