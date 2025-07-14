Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI); Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH); Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC); and Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI); Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA , July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A recently filed underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Methode Electronics, via certain of its officers and directors, made false and/or misleading statements.

Why: A recently filed underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Methode Electronics, via certain of its officers and directors, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Methode Electronics had lost highly skilled and experienced employees during the COVID-19 pandemic necessary to successfully complete Methode Electronics’ transition from its historic low mix, high volume production model to a high mix, low production model at its Monterrey facility; (ii) Methode Electronics’ attempts to replace its General Motors center console production with more diversified, specialized products for a wider array of vehicle manufacturers and OEMs, in particular in the electric vehicle (“EV”) space, had been plagued by production planning deficiencies, inventory shortages, vendor and supplier problems, and, ultimately, botched execution of Methode Electronics’ strategic plans; (iii) Methode Electronics’ manufacturing systems at its critical Monterrey facility suffered from a variety of logistical defects, such as improper system coding, shipping errors, erroneous delivery times, deficient quality control systems, and failures to timely and efficiently procure necessary raw materials; (iv) Methode Electronics had fallen substantially behind on the launch of new EV programs out of its Monterrey facility, preventing Methode Electronics from timely receiving revenue from new EV program awards; and (v) as a result, Methode Electronics was not on track to achieve the 2023 diluted earnings-per-share guidance or the 3-year 6% organic sales compound annual growth rate represented to investors and such estimates lacked a reasonable factual basis.

Current Methode Electronics shareholders who have held Methode Electronics stock since prior to June 23, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) shareholders who have held shares since prior to October 22, 2024, may have legal rights.

Why? A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH), through certain of its officers, provided investors with material information concerning Manhattan Associates’ expected revenue for the fiscal year 2025. These statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company’s ability to forecast guidance despite macroeconomic fluctuations, the growth potential of their professional services offerings, and the ability for their cloud revenue to drive revenue for its professional services.

The underlying complaint alleges that Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Manhattan Associates’ forecasting ability for its professional services; notably, the Company was either not truly equipped to deliver “responsible targets” for growth or, otherwise, Manhattan Associates’ services were not equipped to achieve such targets. Finally, the Complaint alleges that such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Manhattan Associates’ securities at artificially inflated prices.

Current Manhattan Associates shareholders who have held Manhattan Associates shares since prior to October 22, 2024, may seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) Shareholder Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Current Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) shareholders who have held Napco shares since prior to November 7, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost.

Why? Key allegations in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint against the company and certain of its officers have survived a motion to dismiss. That complaint alleges that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), through certain of its officers and directors, made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Napco failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls regarding cost of goods sold ("COGS") and inventory; (2) Napco downplayed the severity of material weaknesses regarding their internal controls; (3) Napco’s unaudited financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included “certain errors” such as overstating inventory and understanding net COGS, resulting in overstated gross profit, operating income and net income for each period; (4) as a result, Napco would need to restate its previously filed unaudited financial statements for certain periods; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On April 11, 2025, the federal court determined that key allegations would survive Defendants’ motion to dismiss the complaint. In so holding, the court determined “Plaintiffs have adequately stated Exchange Act claims by pleading scienter [knowledge of wrongdoing] through defendants’ unusual stock sales and by plausibly alleging loss causation between the corrective announcement and stock price drop. Plaintiffs have also stated Securities Act claims against Napco and the underwriter defendants.” . . . “Taking the well-pleaded facts as true, there is no question that plaintiffs have adequately pled scienter. First, the stock sales were highly unusual in timing and amount. As to amount, the total proceeds of over $108 million from stock sales by the officer defendants weigh in favor of a motive. . . . And the officer defendants sold hefty percentages of their holdings – 48.5% for Soloway and 45.5% for Buchel.”

Napco shareholders who have held shares since before November 7, 2022 may seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ: TMCI) shareholders who have held shares continuously since prior to May 8, 2023, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award.

Why? A recently filed securities class action complaint alleges that, Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI), via certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) competition impacted the demand for and utilization of its primary product, the Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction System; (2) as a result, Treace Medical’s revenue declined, and the Company needed to accelerate its plans to offer a product that served as an alternative to osteotomy (a surgical procedure involving the cutting and realignment of a bone to improve its position or function); and (3) Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Current Treace shareholders who have held Treace shares since prior to May 8, 2023, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.

