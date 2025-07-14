Bitget Wallet Offers Additional Pump.fun Token Allocations After Sellout





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has launched a trading incentive program tied to the recent launch of Pump.fun's PUMP token. Before July 16, users who trade Pump.fun tokens through Bitget Wallet's MemeScan tool can earn allocations of PUMP tokens, based on their trading activity.

Pump.fun's PUMP token was officially launched this week after raising $500 million in a public sale that sold out in under 15 minutes, giving the project a fully diluted valuation of $4 billion. The token is currently trading at approximately 40% above its initial sale price, with significant trading volumes seen across both centralized exchanges and onchain platforms.

Under the program, users who complete a single trade of any Pump.fun token worth at least $20 through Bitget Wallet will receive an allocation of 500 bgPUMP points, redeemable for PUMP tokens after the program concludes. Additional rewards are available to users who reach higher daily trading volumes. Participants will also qualify for entry into Bitget Wallet's upcoming draw event on July 18, where token prizes will be awarded, including a top prize worth $6,666 in PUMP.

The program runs alongside Bitget Wallet's launch of MemeScan , a mobile-first trading tool that integrates token discovery, real-time analytics, and execution within a single app interface. Designed for fast-moving memecoin markets, MemeScan provides AI-generated token summaries, live chart updates, and one-tap trading, allowing both experienced and newer traders to respond more quickly to market opportunities.

“The recent memecoin cycle shows that crypto trading is increasingly defined by speed, access, and mobile usability," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "Our focus is on building tools that help both new and advanced traders respond to fast-moving markets."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone — to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.



