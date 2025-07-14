The SBB Research Group Foundation Sponsors Chicago Scholars

CHICAGO, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Scholars collaborated in a volunteer initiative alongside the SBB Research Group Foundation , which partners with local nonprofits through its Champion A Charity Program.

In celebration of Women’s History Month and in alignment with its mission to develop young adults from under-resourced communities, Chicago Scholars hosted its inaugural Women Lift and Lead networking reception on Monday, March 31st. The event welcomed nearly 50 guests and marked a vibrant kickoff to the 2025 program year.

Women Lift and Lead is a unique initiative within Chicago Scholars’ career readiness programming. For the past five years, the program has empowered young women of color to build direct relationships with women in senior leadership roles. Through carefully curated interviews and mentorship pairings, Scholars are matched with industry-aligned leaders to engage in honest dialogue about career journeys, leadership, and personal development.

The SBB Research Group Foundation provided resources to support the enrollment of 20 additional Scholars compared to last year and helped with the Women Lift and Lead networking event through event support and on-site participation. The event created a welcoming and dynamic space for students, mentors, and supporters to connect and celebrate the power of mentorship and education in shaping women’s careers. The reception also served as a recruitment event for the upcoming Women Lift and Lead programming set to take place later this year.

“It was so inspiring to see these young women getting to connect with business professionals who are truly making an impact in their lives. We are grateful to be able to support Chicago Scholars Women Lift and Lead Program,” said Mitchell Lederer a volunteer for The SBB Research Group Foundation.

To learn more about Chicago Scholars, please visit https://chicagoscholars.org/

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

