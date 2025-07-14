Notification on the Issuance of a Building Completion Certificate

UAB “Orkela”, legal entity code 304099538, registered address Jogailos g. 4, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – the Issuer), whose securities (hereinafter – the Bonds) are included and traded on the Nasdaq bond list, and which are also publicly offered under the base prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 14 November 2023 (hereinafter – the Prospectus), hereby informs of the following:

The Issuer announces that a building completion certificate has been issued for the building developed under the Issuer’s project located at Vasario 16-osios g. 1, with address Vasario 16-osios g. 5 in Vilnius. This marks an important milestone in the implementation of the project and enables the use of the building according to its intended purpose.

Director

Anastasija Pocienė