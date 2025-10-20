UAB “Orkela” concluded a EUR 40 million credit agreement with SEB Bank

UAB “Orkela”, legal entity code 304099538, registered address Jogailos g. 4, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – the Issuer), whose securities (hereinafter – the Bonds) are included and traded on the Nasdaq bond list, and which are also publicly offered under the base prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 14 November 2023 (hereinafter – the Prospectus), hereby informs of the following:

The Issuer has concluded a EUR 40 million credit agreement with AB SEB Bank for the refinancing of Bonds ISIN LT0000405961.

This step is aimed at ensuring efficient refinancing of the existing bond obligations and maintaining the Issuer’s stable financial position.

On behalf of the Issuer:

Anastasija Pocienė

General Manager

anastasija.pociene@lordslb.lt