JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Change to Sub-Fund Index: Shareholder Notice

DUBLIN, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is to notify you of the change to the Sub-Fund Index of the below Sub-Fund of the ICAV effective as of 31 July 2025:
- JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Carbon Transition Global Equity (CTB) UCITS ETF
To view the full document including the options available to Shareholders, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/jpm56794-etf-web-ctb-notice-en.pdf
Enquiries:
JPMorgan
Christopher Moore
+44 203 493 1810
