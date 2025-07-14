SME Media Enters New Era with Manufacturing Engineering & Technology Magazine

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August marks the beginning of a new era for SME’s flagship publication, as Manufacturing Engineering becomes Manufacturing Engineering & Technology (MET). The change is an investment demonstrating SME’s commitment to providing the ultimate resource for manufacturing professionals and ensuring the coverage continues to keep the industry well informed.

“By merging our magazines and print publications, SME Media delivers an even stronger, more focused resource supporting SME’s mission at the intersection of technology adoption and talent development to advance manufacturing,” said Jake Volcsko, vice president of integrated media, SME Media.

The new MET is the latest iteration of a publication that dates back to 1935, when it was launched as Tool Engineer. The publication has seen multiple iterations over the past 90 years and had been known as Manufacturing Engineering since 1975, making 2025 its 50th anniversary year.

As part of the transformation, MET will increase its focus on emerging technologies, workforce development, case studies and thought leadership while expanding the insightful, in-depth coverage readers have come to expect.

“SME is a trusted navigator of industry trends and challenges, and this remains at the forefront of the redesign and content expansion,” said Volcsko. “MET reflects the evolution of the manufacturing industry.”

The new MET will also incorporate Smart Manufacturing magazine’s coverage and insights. In addition, throughout the year the magazine will integrate sector- and technology-specific industry reports, Smart Shop Essentials and the popular 30 Under 30 special section recognizing young people in manufacturing.

“This change is not about moving away from print; we believe our print products are a strong platform for our readers and advertisers, and the investment in MET reaffirms this,” said Volcsko.

As the direct successor to Manufacturing Engineering, MET will replace it as a benefit for SME members.

Subscribers can expect to see the first edition of MET in their mailboxes soon, with an August 2025 cover date. Content from the updated magazine will continue to be available through AdvancedManufacturing.org and the Advanced Manufacturing mobile app.

To learn more about Manufacturing Engineering & Technology, visit AdvancedManufacturing.org/about-us/manufacturing-engineering-technology

About SME

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champion the industry's potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds North America’s talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0dd1d98-e86f-4756-bdf3-a26991535252