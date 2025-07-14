Crestwood Advisors Recognized in Financial Advisor Magazine’s 2025 RIA Ranking

Boston, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestwood Advisors (“Crestwood”), a boutique investment advisory and wealth management firm based in Boston with offices in Connecticut and Rhode Island, is proud to announce its inclusion in Financial Advisor Magazine’s 2025 RIA Ranking.

“We’re honored to be included in this year’s ranking, which reflects the dedication of our team and the ongoing trust our clients place in us,” said Crestwood President and Managing Partner Leah R. Sciabarrasi, CFP®. “This recognition speaks to the strength of our client relationships and our unwavering focus on delivering long-term value.”

Published annually, Financial Advisor Magazine’s 2025 list of top RIAs is one of the most respected industry lists for independent investment advisory firms. Rankings are based on assets under management (AUM) reported by firms, as well as growth over time and other firm-reported data. To qualify, firms must be independent RIAs, file their own ADV with the SEC and primarily serve individual investors.

Being named to this prestigious list underscores Crestwood’s ongoing commitment to thoughtful, client-centered wealth management. It reflects the confidence clients have in Crestwood to provide tailored strategies that align with their financial values and goals.

This recognition reinforces the firm’s drive to continue growing its capabilities and deepening its relationships in the communities it serves.

The full 2025 list can be found here. Crestwood did not pay a fee to appear on the published list.

###

About Crestwood Advisors

Crestwood Advisors is an independent, fee-only, wealth management firm with approximately $7.02 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024. Founded in 2003, Crestwood Advisors provides investment management with financial planning strategies to help high-net-worth individuals and families identify and prioritize their goals and build sustainable wealth so that they may enjoy more financially secure and purposeful lives. For more information, please visit https://www.crestwoodadvisors.com.