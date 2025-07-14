Adam Sherriff-Scott Joins Nicola Real Estate to Lead Leasing and Portfolio Strategy in Toronto

Toronto, ON, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicola Real Estate (NRE), the in-house real estate team of Canadian investment firm Nicola Wealth, welcomes industry veteran Adam Sherriff-Scott as Vice President, Leasing and Portfolio Strategy. Based in Toronto, Sherriff-Scott brings more than 25 years of experience in commercial real estate to NRE at a pivotal moment of strategic growth for the firm. Adam’s addition reinforces NRE’s long-term commitment to serving clients, tenants, and partners across Central and Eastern Canada and the U.S.

Adam joins Nicola Real Estate at a time of ongoing expansion, with the firm growing its portfolio in Canada and the U.S. In his new role, he will contribute to strengthening NRE’s leasing platform and portfolio strategy in the East, helping deepen relationships with tenants, brokers, and development partners while supporting value creation for our funds and institutional clients.

“Adam is very well regarded in the industry. His extensive network in the brokerage community and his deal-making acumen bring immediate firepower to our strategic growth plans,” said Ron Bastin, Managing Director, Real Estate. “The NRE team is excited for Adam to bring his energy and leadership to our Toronto team. Adam's experience and insights are expected to contribute positively to our clients and partners.”

Prior to joining Nicola Real Estate, Adam worked as a senior broker representing local, regional, and national tenants as well as owners in both leasing and sales. His collaborative approach, deep network in the brokerage community, and knowledge of market dynamics will help position NRE’s presence for leasing and acquisition opportunities across the region.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with Nicola Real Estate for over a decade and have consistently been impressed by their disciplined approach and long-term perspective,” said Sherriff-Scott. “What has always stood out is the quality of the people and the professionalism of every interaction. Nicola Real Estate’s client-focused mindset and commitment to creating long-term value for clients align closely with my own values. I’m excited to join a team I’ve long respected and contribute to the continued growth of the platform.”

Adam’s client-first mindset, dedication to integrity, and willingness to listen and collaborate make him a natural fit with NRE’s culture. His addition reflects NRE’s commitment to delivering investor value through long-term, tenant-first partnerships.

About Nicola Real Estate

Nicola Real Estate (NRE) is the in-house real estate team of Nicola Wealth, a premier Canadian financial planning and investment firm with over $17 billion in assets under management as of May 2025. NRE has an experienced and innovative team that sources and asset manages a growing portfolio of properties in major markets across North America. The diversified portfolio includes industrial, self-storage, multi-family rental apartments, retail, seniors housing, and office assets, exceeding $10 billion in gross asset value. For more information, please visit nicolawealth.com/real-estate.