From Isolation to Innovation: Tammy Register Moves Her 15-agent, $88M Raleigh-Durham Team to eXp Realty





After years of top-tier performance, The Tammy Register Team finds a community-driven, innovation-first future with eXp

BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that veteran North Carolina real estate leader Tammy Register has officially joined eXp Realty, bringing her acclaimed 15-agent team and five operational staff with her. Based in the fast-growing Raleigh-Durham metro area, The Tammy Register Team closed more than $88 million in sales volume across 316 transactions in 2024.

Register, a well-known name in the Triangle area real estate community, spent nearly a decade at Keller Williams Realty and over a decade prior at HomeTowne Realty. Her team has consistently earned a place on the RealTrends America’s Best list, including No. 1 and No. 2 rankings among Medium Teams in North Carolina by transaction sides in 2022 and 2023. Tammy was also recently featured as a “Triangle Real Producers” cover agent in February 2025.

“Tammy exemplifies the kind of leader we love welcoming to eXp – committed to excellence, built for collaboration, and ready to scale without limits,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “Her thoughtful, long-term approach to this move shows she’s not just looking for a brokerage – she’s building a legacy, and we’re honored to be part of that journey.”

Tammy’s decision came after more than two years of due diligence and strategic evaluation. It was the combination of eXp’s collaborative culture, powerful systems, and peer-driven innovation that finally sealed the deal.

“While we were top performers in our old environment, it often felt like we were building in a vacuum,” Register said. “What we found at eXp was not just a new model, but a new mindset – one that thrives on open collaboration, where every conversation makes you sharper and every idea is a stepping stone.”

Looking ahead, Tammy sees this move not as an endpoint, but a launchpad. “We now have the freedom and tools to grow anywhere, with anyone – no boundaries, no bottlenecks. That’s the future of real estate, and it’s happening at eXp.”

