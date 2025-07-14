Notre Dame de Namur University President Dr. Lizbeth Martin to Retire in 2026 After A Transformational Tenure

Belmont, CA, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) announced the planned retirement of President Dr. Lizbeth "Beth" Martin, effective July 1, 2026. Dr. Martin’s retirement will mark the culmination of a distinguished career in higher education leadership and a transformative five-year presidency at NDNU.

Dr. Martin, who became the university’s 19th president in 2021, led NDNU through a pivotal era of institutional renewal and repositioning. Under her leadership, the university successfully transitioned to a graduate and online focused model, strengthened its financial foundation, and achieved its first year-over-year enrollment growth in over a decade.

"President Martin’s visionary leadership has secured a sustainable future for NDNU while staying true to our Catholic mission and commitment to social justice," said Chair of the Board of Trustees, Jean Stoner, SNDdeN. "She has been a catalyst for thoughtful change during a time of great challenge in higher education."

Dr. Martin's tenure was marked by several significant accomplishments, including:

The launch of new online and hybrid graduate degree and degree completion programs tailored to adult learners and working professionals;

A $3 million federal PPOHA grant to enhance support for underrepresented students;

A comprehensive staff reorganization that empowered a new generation of university leaders;

A strong reaffirmation of NDNU’s Hispanic-Serving Institute (HSI) status;

And successful navigation of the university’s long-term campus plan, including steps toward the sale of its historic Belmont property to UC Investments.

Throughout her career, Dr. Martin has embodied the Hallmarks of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, which include a commitment to the dignity of each person, the pursuit of social justice, and the education of the whole person. Her leadership has consistently reflected these values—especially in her advocacy for student access, inclusive academic environments, and community engagement. At NDNU, she deepened the university’s mission-driven identity while championing equity and systemic change across all levels of the institution.

From 2006 to 2018, Dr. Martin served as Vice President for Academic Affairs and later as Provost at Holy Names University in Oakland, California. During her tenure, she launched several new graduate and undergraduate programs, established a professionally staffed Advising and Learning Resource Center, and actively supported the university’s advancement efforts, including major gifts, donor relations, and alumni development. Following her time at Holy Names, she served as Interim Provost and Senior Vice President at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. There, she created an integrated Provost model that unified academic affairs, student affairs, and enrollment management—laying the groundwork for long-term strategic alignment.

A developmental psychobiologist by training, Dr. Martin earned her undergraduate degree from Brown University and her Ph.D. from Stanford University. She was the founding Dean of the School of Sciences at NDNU from 2001 to 2006 and was a member of the faculty from 2006-2021.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my professional life to return to NDNU and serve as its president during this period of reinvention,” said Dr. Martin. “This community’s resilience, mission-driven spirit, and student-centered focus give me every confidence in NDNU’s future.”

The NDNU Board of Trustees will launch a national search for Dr. Martin’s successor this Fall. Dr. Martin will continue to lead NDNU through June 2026, ensuring a seamless transition and continued momentum.