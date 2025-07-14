2024 Robotics Technology Market Research Review: Presentation of Pioneering Advances in Robotics

Boston, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCC Research announces the release of its “2024 Robotics Technology Research Review,” putting a spotlight on the significant growth and advances in the global markets for robotics, drone technology, and pharmacy automation.

Highlights:

Robotics Market:

The market is projected to grow from $67.9 billion in 2023 to $165.2 billion by the end of 2029.

Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR): 16.1%.

Drone Technology Market:

The market is projected to grow from $30.4 billion in 2023 to $61.2 billion by the end of 2029.

CAGR: 12.6%.

Pharmacy Automation Market:

The market is projected to grow from $7.1 billion in 2022 to $12.7 billion by the end of 2028.

CAGR: 10.2%.

Research Coverage and Insights

The 2024 Robotics Technology Research Review covers several key areas of technological advancement and market growth:

Robotics Technology:

Transforming industries worldwide by driving automation, efficiency, and precision.

Adoption in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics.

Reduction in operational costs and improved productivity.

Drone Technology:

Rapidly growing field enhancing surveillance, delivery services, agricultural monitoring, and infrastructure inspection.

Making operations more efficient and data driven.

Expanding commercial use for delivery, security, and aerial data collection.

Pharmacy Automation:

Revolutionizing healthcare by integrating robotics into the dispensing of medications, prescription management, and inventory control.

Ensuring higher accuracy, reduced errors, and improved patient safety.

These developments are influencing automation, enhancing efficiency, lowering the need for human interaction, and encouraging innovation in global markets.

Research Summary:

The 2024 Robotics Technology Research Review exemplifies the type of quantitative market data, analysis, and guidance that BCC Research has provided since 1971. This research review includes highlights and excerpts from the following reports published by BCC Research in 2024:

This Research Review provides a consolidated overview of key market insights from these recent reports. The full reports referenced in this review offer additional depth on each topic, offering further context and more detailed analysis.

