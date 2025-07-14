Branded Legacy Inc. Announces Leadership Transition and Pending Merger with Innovative Addiction Therapeutics Company Projecting $40 Million in First-Year Revenue

ORLANDO, Fla., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Branded Legacy Inc. ( OTC: BLEG ), a diversified holdings company, today announced significant changes in its leadership structure and a strategic merger initiative aimed at positioning the company for growth in the burgeoning addiction therapeutics sector.

Effective immediately, David Oswald, Philip White, and the entire existing management team have resigned from their positions at Branded Legacy Inc. The company expresses gratitude for their contributions and wishes them success in their future endeavors.

Jeffery Robison has been appointed as Interim CEO to guide the company through this transitional period. In his role, Mr. Robison is leading negotiations for a major merger with an innovative addiction therapeutics company. A Letter of Intent (LOI) has been submitted and is expected to be executed this week, with full execution anticipated by week's end. The merger is projected to close within the next two weeks, subject to final agreements and regulatory approvals.

Addictions represent a globally increasing health crisis, with current treatments often proving ineffective, expensive, and inaccessible to many patients. The target company has developed advanced technology and assembled leading experts to address this challenge, with a focus on Naloxone, which is leading the intranasal device market for opioid overdose reversal.

The target company is revolutionizing intranasal drug delivery by redesigning naloxone administration as an all-in-one device that reduces costs while overcoming limitations of existing market products. Their patented all-in-one device simplifies what is currently a complex, multi-part system, thereby lowering operational complexity and enhancing dose precision for improved treatment consistency, simplified prescribing, and easier usage.

Beyond naloxone, the target company's innovative platform enables nasal administration of compounds that conventional intranasal devices cannot reliably deliver due to physical, chemical, or manufacturing constraints, opening up new treatment options. A second device invention allows for mixing solutions with lyophilized powder, expanding into additional markets such as vaccines and other medications that were previously inaccessible. This intranasal delivery approach facilitates quicker pandemic responses, enables self-use vaccination, and supports underserved, hard-to-reach regions globally. For many medications requiring continuous refrigeration—the "cold chain"—this point-of-care reconstitution capability significantly streamlines delivery logistics.

As part of its strategy, the target company is targeting other cold chain-dependent medications to further broaden its impact in global health solutions.

This merger will integrate a highly accomplished and reputable management team with extensive expertise in addiction therapeutics and advanced medicine delivery systems. Key members include a professor holding a PhD, renowned for expertise in health research methods, evidence synthesis, and impact, who has led groundbreaking clinical trials, including high-profile studies on drug effectiveness for COVID-19 and preventive therapeutics, contributing to global health advancements with a focus on rigorous evidence-based medicine; a biostatistician and doctor, a serial entrepreneur with over 15 years in data science and AI, who has founded multiple health technology companies leading to successful exits, specializing in innovative clinical trial designs, Bayesian statistics, meta-analysis, and complex evidence synthesis; and the President & CEO, a pharmacist and clinical research coordinator with a strong background in pharmaceutical sciences, clinical development, and coordinating research efforts to advance therapeutic solutions.

The incoming team's innovations emphasize cost-effective solutions that enhance accessibility and efficiency in treatment delivery, aligning with Branded Legacy's vision for transformative growth. The combined entity projects revenue of $40 million in its first year, driven by these cutting-edge technologies and market expansions.

"The addiction therapeutics industry represents a dynamic and rapidly expanding market, poised for substantial advancement," said Jeffery Robison, Interim CEO of Branded Legacy Inc. "According to recent industry reports, the global addiction treatment market was valued at approximately $9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach over $16.7 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6.6%. Additionally, the global naloxone market was valued at approximately $1.07 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $2.48 billion by 2032. This growth is driven by the rising prevalence of opioid addictions, advancements in reversal therapies, and innovations in intranasal delivery systems that reduce costs and improve patient outcomes. Our merger positions Branded Legacy to capitalize on these opportunities, bringing innovative, affordable solutions to patients worldwide."

The merger is expected to diversify Branded Legacy's portfolio, leveraging the new team's proven track record in developing therapies that address unmet needs in addiction treatment while emphasizing cost-efficiency.

Branded Legacy Inc. remains committed to transparency and will provide updates as the merger progresses. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to monitor the company's filings for further details.

About Branded Legacy Inc.

Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG) is a diversified holding company focused on plant-based functional wellness and the rapidly expanding cannabis beverage sector. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Branded Legacy specializes in the development and marketing of cutting-edge products and services, including ventures in biotechnology, digital solutions, and wellness products.

For more information, please contact:

Jeffery Robison

Branded Legacy

Phone: 877-250-9077

Email: info@brandedlegacy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the successful execution of the LOI, completion of the merger, regulatory approvals, and market conditions. Branded Legacy Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.