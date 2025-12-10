Branded Legacy, Inc. Announces Complete Management Overhaul and Strategic Reset Under New Leadership

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG ) ("the Company") today announced a comprehensive restructuring and change of control following the acquisition of the controlling interest by shareholder Dr. Jamie Forrest, PhD, MPH.

Dr. Forrest, a shareholder of Branded Legacy, became increasingly dissatisfied with the Company's direction, repeated failure to execute on announced plans, and the deteriorating financial condition of multiple subsidiaries. Rather than remain a passive investor, Dr. Forrest reached out directly to the existing control group, negotiated, and successfully purchased the entire control block, enabling an immediate and complete overhaul.

Total Clean Break from the Past

Effective immediately:

All legacy subsidiaries have been fully divested and are no longer affiliated with Branded Legacy, Inc. in any capacity. Several of these entities were insolvent or significantly underperforming and represented a material burden on the public company.

All previous officers and directors have been removed and have no continuing role, affiliation, compensation, influence, or future involvement with the Company.

No shares, compensation, convertible notes, or any other consideration will be issued to prior management or related parties for past services, as they did not deliver on their business plan and left the Company in a compromised state.

While certain legitimate third-party liabilities may remain on the balance sheet, Dr. Forrest is conducting a full forensic accounting review of all historical share issuances, convertible instruments, and related-party transactions. Any issuances, notes, or agreements that are found to have been unfairly favorable to insiders or detrimental to the Company and its public shareholders will be renegotiated, cancelled, or otherwise remedied to the fullest extent permitted by law. Separately, and solely to honor bona fide contractual commitments entered into by prior management before Dr. Forrest assumed control, the Company expects to issue approximately 300 million shares upon the conversion of certain convertible instruments. All related conversion notices were validly submitted and executed prior to Dr. Forrest taking control. No new dilutive instruments are contemplated beyond the satisfaction of these pre-existing agreements.

This action, combined with the divestiture of all subsidiaries, eliminates the vast majority of historical operational and financial baggage while creating a clean, unencumbered platform focused solely on future shareholder value.

Dr. Jamie Forrest Takes Control to Rebuild and Deliver Results

Dr. Jamie Forrest, PhD, MPH, a globally recognized leader in health technology innovation, strategy, and governance, has officially assumed control of Branded Legacy, Inc.

With a distinguished background in directing large-scale international research consortia, platform clinical trials, and building resilient operational systems in complex environments, Dr. Forrest brings rigorous analytical expertise, strategic turnaround experience, and a proven track record of forensic-level scrutiny in data, governance, and equity issues. As a fellow at the University of British Columbia and former Executive Director of the TOGETHER Trial Consortium, Chief Partnerships Officer at Platform Life Sciences, and advisor to governments on data science and decision-making, Dr. Forrest excels at identifying inefficiencies, cleaning up legacy structures, and implementing transparent, executable plans that deliver measurable results.

Having witnessed the Company's decline as a shareholder, Dr. Forrest chose to act decisively by acquiring control and driving a full reset. He intends to merge a completely new operating business—under fresh management and a modern, executable business plan—with zero ties to any past officers, directors, or entities.

Dr. Forrest stated: "As a shareholder, I could no longer stand by while value was destroyed. I reached out, made an offer for control, and am now executing the hard but necessary steps: every failing subsidiary is gone, every prior officer and director is gone, and there will be no rewards or dilution for those who failed to perform. My sole focus is cleaning the structure, protecting and rewarding loyal public shareholders, and building a profitable, transparent company we can all be proud of."

Going forward, the Company will only issue disclosures relating to material events that have actually occurred. Shareholders will no longer see press releases containing unsubstantiated claims, speculative timelines, or promotional hype—communication will be limited to verifiable facts and completed milestones.

OTC Markets Profile Update and Yield Sign Removal

In the coming weeks, the Company will be fully updating its issuer profile on OTCMarkets.com with new business description, current officer and director information, and updated company information to reflect the completed restructuring. Concurrently, management is working directly with OTC Markets Group to satisfy all remaining requirements and remove the current Yield Sign from the ticker as promptly as possible.

