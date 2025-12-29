Branded Legacy, Inc. Announces Successful Retirement of Legacy Convertible Debt as New Management Focuses on Balance Sheet Optimization and OTC Yield Sign Removal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG ) under the leadership of Dr. Jamie Forrest, PhD, MPH, today announced the successful elimination of approximately $1 million in legacy convertible debt that originated under previous management several years ago.

Following the comprehensive management overhaul announced earlier this month, the new leadership team conducted extensive due diligence and thorough research into the Company's historical obligations. This effort identified legacy convertible instruments that represented a significant potential burden on the capital structure.

Through direct negotiations with the debt holders, who had already realized substantial returns on their original investments, the Company reached an agreement to retire these obligations on highly favorable terms. This resolution provides an immediate and material positive impact on the balance sheet by eliminating the associated liabilities, substantially reducing future dilution risks, and increasing financial flexibility for the benefit of shareholders.

Management continues to work closely with OTC Markets Group to update the Company's issuer profile on OTCMarkets.com, including the new business description, officer and director information, and all required disclosures reflecting the completed restructuring. These efforts are advancing smoothly, with the primary focus in the coming weeks on satisfying remaining requirements to remove the Yield Sign from the ticker as expeditiously as possible. Achieving this milestone will enhance transparency and accessibility for shareholders. The Company will continue its policy of disclosing only material events that have occurred, maintaining clear, factual, and milestone-based communications.

About Branded Legacy, Inc.

Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG ) is a publicly traded company currently headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, positioned as a clean public platform committed to financial discipline, transparency, and sustainable shareholder value creation.

