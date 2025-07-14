MEDIA ADVISORY: The Brick unveils brand new concept, freshly designed 43,000-square-foot showroom in the heart of Richmond, B.C.

RICHMOND, British Columbia, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Join us for the official grand opening and unveiling of The Brick’s newest showroom in the heart of Richmond, B.C. The freshly designed 43,000-square-foot showroom will offer an unparalleled shopping experience for customers looking for home furniture, mattresses, appliances, electronics and more—continuing the legacy of quality and service that Canadians have trusted since 1971.

The celebration kicks off with a Media Night on Thursday, July 17 at 5:00 p.m., featuring an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, live music, traditional lion dancers, on-site artists and an assortment of food and beverages.

The official Grand Opening takes place on Saturday, July 19, and features an eye dotting ceremony, a lucky lettuce toss, and complimentary Chinese bakery treats. A traditional lion dance performance will begin at 2pm.

As part of the festivities, The Brick is offering showroom visitors the opportunity to win over $20,000 in prizing, including a $10,000 Brick shopping spree, from July 17 to 31, 2025 (restrictions apply).

WHO: Darci Walker, President, The Brick WHEN: Media Night: Thursday, July 17 at 5:00 p.m. Official Grand Opening: Saturday, July 19 WHERE: The Brick Showroom 4571 McClelland Rd, Unit #2205 Central at Garden City, Richmond, B.C.

Media Contact:

Lisa Libin

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

403-815-5626

llibin@brooklinepr.com