Monarch Casino Resort Spa’s “Spa Monarch” Nominated for USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards

Denver, CO, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, Spa Monarch has been nominated as one of the nation’s top destinations in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, under the Best Hotel Spa category. This year, it carries another special distinction: it is the only hotel spa in Colorado to make the national list.

Following a #4 finish in 2023 and a leap to #2 in 2024, Spa Monarch continues to elevate its luxury wellness and climb in the 10Best overall rankings. What set Monarch apart this year? Another layer to Spa Monarch’s already elegant menu was carefully crafted, featuring a blend of Ayurvedic-inspired therapies and high-altitude recovery treatments, lending itself to immersive spa therapies unique to Spa Monarch.

“Our team has continued to raise the bar, turning a spa treatment into a spa experience, redefining luxury for every guest who books an appointment for a treatment or visits us for the incredible amenities,” said Erica Ferris, Director of Marketing at Monarch Casino Resort Spa.

Located on the 23rd floor of the resort, Spa Monarch’s newest and trendiest treatments, accompanied by panoramic views of the Rocky Mountains, include:

Healing Sound Massage using sound bowls and gemstone mats

Mountain Climber Massage with CBD or arnica oil for altitude recovery

Coconut Poultice Massage for deep hydration in dry climates

Chakra Balancing and Shirodhara therapies inspired by Ayurveda

Vote Now Through August 11th

Public voting is open from July 14th through Wednesday, August 11th at 10 AM MT. Voters may cast one vote for Spa Monarch per day by clicking the link here.

Monarch Casino Resort Spa is tucked into the heart of the Rocky Mountains just 45 minutes from Denver in Black Hawk, Colorado. In addition to its world-class spa, the resort features five distinct dining destinations, a 23-story hotel, and a vast rooftop oasis, home to an infinity pool, indoor and outdoor jetted spas, and an observation deck. Learn more at MonarchBlackHawk.com.

About Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI), was incorporated in 1993 and, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, owns and operates the four-diamond Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Casino Black Hawk (formerly the Riviera Black Hawk Casino) in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. For additional information, visit MonarchBlackHawk.com.

