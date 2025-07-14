Krispy Kreme, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. July 15, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Krispy Kreme, Inc. ("Krispy Kreme" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DNUT) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between March 26, 2024 to May 7, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Krispy Kreme investors have until July 15, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case.

CASE ALLEGATIONS:

Krispy Kreme, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells doughnuts. According to the complaint, on October 26, 2022, the Company began a small-scale test offering its doughnuts at McDonald’s restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky, and nearby areas. On March 26, 2024, Krispy Kreme and McDonald’s announced plans to expand the partnership nationwide beginning in the second half of 2024.

The Krispy Kreme class action lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:



(i) demand for Krispy Kreme products significantly declined at McDonald’s locations following the initial marketing push;



(ii) this decline in demand contributed to reduced average sales per door per week;



(iii) the partnership with McDonald’s was not profitable;



(iv) these issues posed a material risk to the continuation of the McDonald’s partnership; and



(v) as a result, Krispy Kreme would suspend further expansion into new McDonald’s locations.

The complaint further alleges that on May 8, 2025, Krispy Kreme reported first quarter 2025 financial results, including net revenue of $375.2 million—a 15.3% year-over-year decline—and a net loss of $33.4 million, compared to a $6.7 million loss the previous year. The Company also announced it was reassessing the rollout schedule with McDonald’s and withdrawing its full-year guidance, citing uncertainty around the deployment. Following this news, Krispy Kreme’s stock price fell nearly 25%, according to the lawsuit.

