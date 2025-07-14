RAINN Welcomes Philanthropist and Advocate Marci M. Matthews to Board of Directors

Washington, D.C., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, today announced that Marci M. Matthews has joined its board of directors. Matthews, a philanthropist, entrepreneur, and longtime advocate for survivors of sexual violence, brings more than a decade of service and leadership to the role.

Matthews is the executive director of the Cynthia Parker Matthews Family Foundation, where she oversees charitable support for children’s health, education, community development, and sexual assault services. She is also the founder and president of the Grace Initiative Foundation Tree (G.I.F.T.), a nonprofit dedicated to preventing abuse and supporting trauma recovery.

“Marci’s commitment to survivors and her deep experience in both philanthropy and direct service make her an invaluable addition to our board,” said Regan Burke, RAINN’s board president. “She has already contributed so much to RAINN’s mission over the years, and we look forward to her leadership in this new capacity.”

Matthews began her work with RAINN in 2010 as a volunteer on the National Sexual Assault Hotline. She went on to serve as a member of RAINN’s Speakers Bureau, sharing her story to raise awareness and inspire action, and was honored with the RAINN HOPE Award in 2013 for her leadership in fighting sexual violence and helping survivors.

“As a survivor myself, I know firsthand the importance of having access to resources and compassionate support,” Matthews said. “I am honored to deepen my commitment to RAINN’s mission and to help advance innovative solutions, like the development of teleSANE [sexual assault nurse examiners] programs that can expand access to care for survivors everywhere.”

“In her philanthropy, Matthews has established multiple endowed chairs in pediatric healthcare and supported initiatives ranging from historic preservation to community safety. Her leadership reflects a hands-on approach that emphasizes both strategic investment and personal engagement,” said Burke.

Matthews resides in Hudson, Ohio, where she continues to champion causes that improve the lives of children, adults and animals.

About RAINN

RAINN , the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, created and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline. RAINN also carries out programs to prevent sexual violence, help survivors, help organizations improve their sexual assault prevention and response programs, and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, free, confidential, 24/7 support in English and en Español is available. Call 800.656.HOPE (4673), chat at hotline.RAINN.org , or text HOPE to 64673.

