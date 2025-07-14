Total Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Expands Multi-Specialty Spine and Orthopedic Care in New York





Photo Courtesy of Total Orthopedics and Sports Medicine

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Orthopedics and Sports Medicine , a leading multi-specialty orthopedic practice with 14 locations across the region, continues to grow its comprehensive orthopedic services for communities throughout New York and beyond.The practice is recognized for its dedication to both clinical excellence and patient satisfaction, earning the trust of patients and referring physicians alike.

With a team of more than 20 board certified physicians in orthopedics, sports medicine, physical therapy, pain management, and spine surgery, Total Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is prepared to address a wide range of musculoskeletal conditions.

The practice’s collaborative structure allows patients to benefit from coordinated care, drawing on the knowledge of professionals across all areas of orthopedic medicine. This team-based model helps streamline the patient experience, making it easier for individuals to receive the care they need without unnecessary delays.

Among the practice’s highly regarded team is Dr. Dante Leven, whose background in both physical therapy and advanced spine surgery supports seamless care from diagnosis and rehabilitation to surgical treatment and recovery. Dr. Leven’s dual expertise reflects the practice’s commitment to a patient-first philosophy and comprehensive care.

“Our mission is to offer thorough, accessible orthopedic care to every patient at every stage of their journey,” said Dr. Charles Ruotolo, founder of Total Orthopedics and Sports Medicine. “Bringing together specialists like Dr. Leven helps us maintain high standards across all our locations and specialties.”

Patients at any of the 14 state-of-the-art locations can expect a unified approach, with physicians working together to create personalized treatment plans tailored to individual needs and goals. The practice’s size and resources give patients access to the latest advancements in orthopedic medicine, including minimally invasive procedures and a range of rehabilitation options, all in one place.

Dr. Leven’s dedication to clear communication and patient education aligns with the practice’s values, helping patients and families stay informed and involved throughout their care. His presence strengthens the spine surgery team and encourages ongoing learning among colleagues across all specialties.

With continued growth and the integration of diverse clinical backgrounds, Total Orthopedics and Sports Medicine remains focused on delivering thorough, patient-centered care. This commitment supports individuals and families across the region, providing advanced orthopedic solutions and collaborative care for years to come.

About Total Orthopedics and Sports Medicine

Total Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is a leading provider of comprehensive orthopedic care, with a team of over 40 specialists serving patients across multiple locations. The practice is dedicated to delivering exceptional care through teamwork, progression, and a patient-first philosophy.

Contact Information:

Contact Person's Name: Roseann Lewis

Organization / Company: Total Orthopedics and Sports Medicine

Company website: www.totalorthosportsmed.com

Contact Number: (516) 795-3033

City, State / Province, Country, Zip Code: 1789 Sheepshead Bay Rd., Brooklyn, NY 11235

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6286854-4553-4175-9a4c-bf8a060d0178