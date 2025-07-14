Special Needs Network’s Camp JPAC Opens in Defiance of Fear and Injustice Amidst ICE Raids

Los Angeles, CA, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Special Needs Network (SNN) proudly kicked off the 16th Annual Joe Patton Academy Camp (JPAC), an essential inclusion summer camp serving children with autism and developmental disabilities in Los Angeles County. But this year’s opening comes with a sobering backdrop: widespread ICE raids have left immigrant communities in fear, threatening to rob families of the joy and support that Camp JPAC provides.

“Our community is under siege,” said Areva Martin, founder and CEO of Special Needs Network. “Parents are calling us in tears, afraid to leave their homes—not because they don’t want opportunities for their children, but because stepping outside feels like a risk to everything they’ve worked for. Yet today, we stand united in saying that fear will not win. Every child deserves a safe, joyful summer—regardless of where their parents were born.”

Registrations for Camp JPAC—always a vital resource for families navigating disability and poverty—have slowed dramatically, with nearly two-thirds of families hesitant to attend, fearing family separation due to aggressive immigration enforcement across Los Angeles, including recent raids in MacArthur Park.

Despite this chilling reality, opening day pulsed with life and resilience. The day began with DJ Rubin’s upbeat set, followed by a performance from Brandi Pollard of Jazz Hands for Autism. Fitness expert Cleon “CJ” Joseph energized campers with interactive movement, while the LA Kings Ice Hockey Team brought their signature spirit of teamwork. Civil Rights Attorney Areva Martin delivered motivational remarks, reaffirming that Camp JPAC is more than a summer program—it is a sanctuary of hope.

“This is what happens when policy is driven by fear instead of humanity,” Martin continued. “Children with disabilities are pushed into deeper isolation, denied therapy, socialization, and the joy of childhood—not because of who they are, but because of their family’s immigration status.”

Special Needs Network is calling on policymakers to institute a moratorium on immigration raids and to adopt policies that prioritize the well-being of vulnerable children. The organization’s advocacy, rooted in disability rights and racial justice, emphasizes that safe, inclusive communities are essential to the growth and development of all children.

Special Needs Network, Inc. (SNN) is a nonprofit grassroots organization responding to the crisis of autism and other developmental disabilities in underserved communities. We recognize the intersectionality of individuals with disabilities and that their fight for disability rights is inextricably tied to the fight for racial justice and the civil rights of all people.