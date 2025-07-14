Cavvy to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter 2025 Results

Not For Distribution to United States News Wire Services or Dissemination in United States

CALGARY, Alberta, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavvy Energy Ltd. (“Cavvy” or the “Company”) (TSX:CVVY) will release its financial and operating results for the second quarter 2025, on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, after markets close.

President & Chief Executive Officer Darcy Reding and Chief Financial Officer Adam Gray will discuss the financial results and company developments on an investor conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. MDT / 10:30 a.m. EDT.

To register to participate via webcast please follow this link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iyksgwmj

Alternatively, to register to participate by telephone please follow this link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI38015d898a634532b5e63d29d3cae388

A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the conclusion of the event and may be accessed using the webcast link above.

About Cavvy Energy

Cavvy Energy is a Canadian energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Company is a significant upstream producer and midstream custom processor of natural gas, NGLs, condensate, and sulphur from Western Canada. Cavvy’s vision is to provide responsible, affordable natural gas and derived products to meet society’s energy security needs.

