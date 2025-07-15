Supervisory Board of Cabka nominates Mark Letterie for appointment as Chief Financial Officer

Amsterdam 15 July 2025, 8:00 AM CEST. Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries “Cabka” or the “Company”), a company specialized in transforming hard-to-recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Transport Packaging (RTP), listed on Euronext Amsterdam, announces the Supervisory Board’s nomination for appointment of Mark Letterie as member of the Management Board of Cabka in the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This nomination, together with the nomination for appointment of Ms. Anja Siegesmund as member of the Supervisory Board, will be considered at an upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, which will be convened in due course.

Mark Letterie brings over 15 years of international finance experience across manufacturing, distribution, and corporate finance. He joins Cabka from Vinmar International, where he most recently served as Finance Director Europe, responsible for financial governance across multiple countries with combined revenues exceeding €500 million. His career also includes leadership and finance roles at Caterpillar Work Tools and Royal Haskoning.

Mark holds a Master of Science in International Economics and Finance from Tilburg University and is a Certified Management Accountant (CMA). His strong track record in financial strategy, post-merger integration, governance, and transformation makes him well-suited to support Cabka’s next phase of growth.

Niek Hoek, chairman of the Supervisory Board commented: “We are very pleased to welcome Mark to Cabka. His deep financial expertise, operational leadership, and international outlook align well with our ambitions. We look forward to working with him to continue driving value creation and operational discipline across the company.”

Mark Letterie stated: "It is an honor for me to join Cabka N.V., a company that is enabling a more sustainable and circular economy by transforming plastic waste into reusable transport packaging. I thank the Supervisory Board for their trust in nominating me for appointment as member of the Management Board and look forward to working with the Cabka Team to serve our customers and create value for our shareholders."

When appointed by the General Meeting of Shareholders, Mark Letterie succeeds Frank Roerink, who will remain with the Company through a handover period until the end of November 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Nadia Lubbe, Investor & Press contact

IR@cabka.com, or n.lubbe@cabka.com;

+31 6 2151 5452

www.investors.cabka.com

About Cabka

Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), like pallets- and large container solutions enhancing logistics chain sustainability. ECO products are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.

Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach closing the loop from waste, to recycling, to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity of making maximum use bringing recycled plastics back in the production loop at attractive returns. Cabka is fully equipped to exploit the full value chain from waste to end-products.

Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.

Disclaimer

The content of this press release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, ‘’forward-looking statements’’. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ‘’believes’’, ‘’estimates’’, ‘’plans’’, ‘’projects’’, ‘’anticipates’’, ‘’expects’’, ‘’intends’’, ‘’may’’, ‘’will’’ or ‘’should’’ or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company’s business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth, or strategies.

Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise the information in this press release, including any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

This document contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse.

Attachment