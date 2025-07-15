Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
15 July 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 14 July 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 452.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 459.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):454.964267

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of  1,070,352 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,675,455 have voting rights and 3,672,348 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE454.96426715,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
108458.0009:05:03LSE  
666459.0009:38:56LSE  
645458.0010:37:36LSE  
632458.0010:37:36LSE  
21456.5011:53:44LSE  
53456.5012:09:41LSE  
144456.5012:09:41LSE  
224458.0012:35:28LSE  
272458.0012:35:28LSE  
427457.5012:52:42LSE  
184457.5012:52:42LSE  
91457.5012:52:42LSE  
3457.5012:52:42LSE  
598457.0013:09:08LSE  
153457.0013:09:08LSE  
463457.0013:09:08LSE  
625455.0013:14:23LSE  
637455.0013:14:23LSE  
16454.0013:39:13LSE  
623454.0013:39:13LSE  
638453.0014:40:53LSE  
600453.0014:40:53LSE  
38453.0014:40:53LSE  
129452.0014:48:03LSE  
497452.0014:48:03LSE  
151453.5015:23:13LSE  
493453.5015:23:13LSE  
155453.5015:33:15LSE  
260453.5015:33:15LSE  
921454.0015:34:00LSE  
788454.0015:34:00LSE  
27454.0015:34:00LSE  
56454.0015:34:00LSE  
260453.5015:46:52LSE  
812453.5015:46:52LSE  
11453.5015:51:54LSE  
249453.5015:51:54LSE  
231453.5015:51:54LSE  
104453.5015:56:04LSE  
1453.5015:57:16LSE  
14453.5015:58:56LSE  
86453.5015:59:08LSE  
55453.5016:01:22LSE  
39453.5016:01:22LSE  
166453.5016:02:19LSE  
99453.5016:03:46LSE  
161453.5016:04:40LSE  
13453.5016:04:40LSE  
260454.0016:05:56LSE  
260454.0016:05:56LSE  
195454.0016:05:56LSE  
195454.0016:06:07LSE  
65454.0016:06:15LSE  
189454.0016:06:15LSE  
197453.5016:15:58LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


