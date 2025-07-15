LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

15 July 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 14 July 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 452.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 459.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 454.964267

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,070,352 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,675,455 have voting rights and 3,672,348 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 454.964267 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 108 458.00 09:05:03 LSE 666 459.00 09:38:56 LSE 645 458.00 10:37:36 LSE 632 458.00 10:37:36 LSE 21 456.50 11:53:44 LSE 53 456.50 12:09:41 LSE 144 456.50 12:09:41 LSE 224 458.00 12:35:28 LSE 272 458.00 12:35:28 LSE 427 457.50 12:52:42 LSE 184 457.50 12:52:42 LSE 91 457.50 12:52:42 LSE 3 457.50 12:52:42 LSE 598 457.00 13:09:08 LSE 153 457.00 13:09:08 LSE 463 457.00 13:09:08 LSE 625 455.00 13:14:23 LSE 637 455.00 13:14:23 LSE 16 454.00 13:39:13 LSE 623 454.00 13:39:13 LSE 638 453.00 14:40:53 LSE 600 453.00 14:40:53 LSE 38 453.00 14:40:53 LSE 129 452.00 14:48:03 LSE 497 452.00 14:48:03 LSE 151 453.50 15:23:13 LSE 493 453.50 15:23:13 LSE 155 453.50 15:33:15 LSE 260 453.50 15:33:15 LSE 921 454.00 15:34:00 LSE 788 454.00 15:34:00 LSE 27 454.00 15:34:00 LSE 56 454.00 15:34:00 LSE 260 453.50 15:46:52 LSE 812 453.50 15:46:52 LSE 11 453.50 15:51:54 LSE 249 453.50 15:51:54 LSE 231 453.50 15:51:54 LSE 104 453.50 15:56:04 LSE 1 453.50 15:57:16 LSE 14 453.50 15:58:56 LSE 86 453.50 15:59:08 LSE 55 453.50 16:01:22 LSE 39 453.50 16:01:22 LSE 166 453.50 16:02:19 LSE 99 453.50 16:03:46 LSE 161 453.50 16:04:40 LSE 13 453.50 16:04:40 LSE 260 454.00 16:05:56 LSE 260 454.00 16:05:56 LSE 195 454.00 16:05:56 LSE 195 454.00 16:06:07 LSE 65 454.00 16:06:15 LSE 189 454.00 16:06:15 LSE 197 453.50 16:15:58 LSE

