Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – second tranche for 2025

Please see below information about transactions made under the second tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 30 April 2025.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 16 May to no later than 21 July 2025.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 30 April 2025, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/644796

From 7 July to 11 July 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 2,104,470 own shares at an average price of NOK 264.6747 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 7 July OSE 428,913 258.6549 110,940,449.12 CEUX TQEX 8 July OSE 430,000 259.2348 111,470,964.00 CEUX TQEX 9 July OSE 419,500 266.0945 111,626,642.75 CEUX TQEX 10 July OSE 414,400 268.3945 111,222,680.80 CEUX TQEX 11 July OSE 411,657 271.4376 111,739,188.10 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 2,104,470 264.6747 556,999,924.78 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 13,006,750 255.4407 3,322,453,028.14 CEUX TQEX Total 13,006,750 255.4407 3,322,453,028.14 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 15,111,220 256.7267 3,879,452,952.92 CEUX TQEX Total 15,111,220 256.7267 3,879,452,952.92



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 24,002,342 own shares, corresponding to 0.94% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 15,111,220 own shares, corresponding to 0.59% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

