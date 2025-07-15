Inkjet Coders Market Size to Surpass USD 3.90 Billion by 2032 at 9.18% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inkjet Coders Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Inkjet Coders Market Size was valued at USD 1.93 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.90 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 9.18% over the forecast period 2025-2032.”

Automation, Traceability, and High-Resolution Demand Fuel Strong Growth in Global Inkjet Coders Market

The Inkjet Coders Market is experiencing growth driven by rising adoption of high-resolution printing in verticals such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Some of the major factors for growth are stringent labeling regulations, requirement of traceability and increase in packaging volume. The rise of automation in manufacturing and advances in inkjet technology, including faster drying inks and greater compatibility with various substrates, are also driving the global market.

The U.S. Inkjet Coders Market was valued at USD 0.58 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 0.96 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.54% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ANSER Coding Inc.

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems

ITW Diagraph

KGK Jet India

Kiwi Coders

Linx Printing Technologies (Danaher)

Markem-Imaje

Rottweil Handyware

Videojet Technologies

Xaar plc.

Inkjet Coders Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.93 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.90 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.18% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (CIJ Inkjet Coder, DOD Inkjet Coder, Thermal Inkjet (TIJ), Others)

• By Application(Food Industry, Medical Application, Cosmetic Industry, Automobile Industry, Pipes, Wire & Cables, Tobacco Industry, Packing Industry, Other)

High-Speed Coding and Versatile Printing Drive Growth Across Type and Application in Inkjet Coders Market

By Type

Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) Inkjet Coder accounted for the majority of market share in 2024 around 53% due to its high-speed printing capabilities as well as the versatility across substrates offers and low maintenance in various industrial coding and marking applications.

Thermal Inkjet (TIJ) is expected to be the fastest growing type of Inkjet Coders Market during the period from 2025 to 2032 and is set to gain rapid demand owing to its high print quality, low cost, ease of integration, and rising deployment for compact packaging lines.

By Application

Inkjet Coders Market in Food Industry segment returned over 38% share in 2024 due to regulatory standards on labeling, the demand for traceability, and need for high-volume packaging which lead to increasing adoption of competent, high-speed coding solutions for coding and marking of expiry dates, batch numbers, bar code and etc.

The Packaging Industry segment is set to gain the fastest growth of the Inkjet Coders Market between 2025 and 2032, for the increased need for providing traceability of products, compliance with regulations and high-speed coding solutions for the packaging lines across the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

North America Leads, While Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region in Inkjet Coders Market

North America accounted for approximately 44% share of the total revenue in 2024. This dominance is due to the visitation of sophisticated manufacturing plants, stringent regulatory minimum labeling standards, and substantial automation adoption in food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods packaging industries.

From 2025 to 2032, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the Inkjet Coders Market with a CAGR of 10.89%. This growth is driven by increasing industrialization, booming packaged goods demand, regulatory developments, and a surge in the adoption of high-end coding technologies across emerging economies like India and China.

Europe Inkjet Coders Market is driven by persistent labeling regulations, established industrial foundation, and growing demand for eco-friendly packaging. The region exhibits a solid growth rate, driven predominantly by technological developments, trends towards automation, and the large presence of key manufacturers across food, beverages & some pharma.

Middle East & Africa and Latin America inkjet coders market is slowly gaining pace on the back of increasing manufacturing sector, increasing need for different type of packaging, and increase in regulatory frameworks. Investments in industrial automation continue to increase, fuelling market growth in these developing regions.

Recent Developments:

In July 2024, ANSER Smart Printhead by InkJet offers compact, high-resolution printing with advanced connectivity for automated production lines.

In May 2025, Domino launched the Cx150i piezo inkjet printer, offering high-resolution, durable UV-curable printing for non-porous, shelf-ready packaging with low energy use and Industry 4.0 connectivity.

