Vow ASA: Restatement of EBITDA in the Q1 2025 report and expected one-off EBITDA charge in the H1/Q2 2025 accounts

Oslo, 15 July 2025: Reference is made to the publication of Vow ASA’s (the "Company") (OSE ticker: VOW) Q1 2025 report published 28 May 2025 (the "Q1 Report"). The Company has identified a technical accounting error in the Q1 Report, resulting in an overstatement of NOK 16 million in the EBITDA reported for the period, primarily affecting the Industrial segment. In addition, the Company expects to record a one-off EBITDA charge in the H1/Q2 2025 accounts for an amount in the range of NOK 30-35 million. The one-off EBITDA charge is an accounting adjustment with no cash effect and related to technical reporting of progress of costs in projects.

The restated key figures for Q1 2025 are as follows:

Q1 2025 Maritime Aftersales Industrial Admin Total Revenue 102.4 58.4 84.0 - 244.8 Total revenue 102.4 58.4 84.0 - 244.8 Cost of sales 82.2 38.1 63.8 - 184.2 Gross profit 20.2 20.2 20.2 - 60.6 Gross margin 19.7% 34.6% 24.1% - 24.8% Employee expenses 9.3 6.7 19.4 2.8 38.1 Other operating expenses 3.2 4.6 9.8 7.7 25.3 EBITDA before

non-recurring items 7.7 8.9 -9.0 -10.5 -2.8 EBITDA before non-recurring items margin 7.5% 15.3% -10.7% - -1.2% Non-recurring items - - - 3.8 3.8 EBITDA 7.7 8.9 -9.0 -14.3 -6.6





Due to the above, the Company is in breach of its financial covenants under its loan facilities but is in close and constructive dialogue with DNB to secure a covenant waiver.

The new management will continue reviewing the business areas and activities of the Company to build a solid profitable platform for the Company’s further development.

The Company will publish its H1/Q2 2025 report on 28 August 2025.

For more information, please contact

Gunnar Pedersen, CEO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 916 30 304

Email: gunnar.pedersen@vowasa.com

Cecilie Brænd Hekneby, CFO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 992 93 826

Email: cecilie.hekneby@vowasa.com

The information in this stock exchange announcement is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is published in accordance with the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The stock exchange announcement was published by Cecilie Brænd Hekneby, CFO of Vow ASA, on 15 July 2025 at 08:58 hours CEST on behalf of Vow ASA.

