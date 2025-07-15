VERBUND and Fluence launch large-scale battery storage projects in Germany

VIENNA and ERLANGEN, Germany, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERBUND has selected Fluence Energy GmbH, a subsidiary of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) (“Fluence”), a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage, operational services, and asset optimisation software, to build large scale battery-based storage systems that will achieve a total output of over 92 MW and a storage capacity of 186 MWh.

These innovative energy storage solutions are designed to meet critical requirements of the electricity grid while also adhering to stringent noise protection regulations. The first project, a large battery storage facility in Weißenthurm-Kettig, Rhineland-Palatinate, will be implemented with a capacity of 50 MW and a storage capacity of 100 MWh. Another system with a capacity of 42.9 MW / 86.5 MWh is planned in Elsterberg-Coschütz, Saxony. Both projects benefit from a modular system approach, which is intended to help ensure improved performance and scalability.

With this initiative, VERBUND and Fluence are focusing on forward-looking technologies to promote the integration of renewable energy sources and strengthen grid security. The expansion of wind and solar energy leads to significant fluctuations in the electricity grid, which battery storage can help balance. Through grid-supporting services, battery storage is designed to secure the distribution network and aid in the integration of renewable energy sources. By injecting energy, battery storage aims to reduce costs associated with the use of upstream grid infrastructure and voltage conversion through substations. Furthermore, excess energy produced by renewables can be utilised in the balancing energy market or the intraday market.

With already 110 MW / 130 MWh in operational service across over a dozen locations, VERBUND is a significant player in the German battery storage market. The projects with Fluence bring VERBUND considerably closer to its goal of installing around 1 GW of storage capacity by 2030.

Expertise and experience in noise protection and cybersecurity

Fluence was selected due to its vast and global experience in large-scale battery storage and in-depth knowledge of the regulatory landscape and specific requirements in Germany. Fluence convinced VERBUND with its advanced noise protection features, including the submission of a comprehensive noise report. It also showcased robust cybersecurity measures that align with stringent system security standards.

Markus Meyer, Managing Director of Fluence Energy GmbH, commented:

“With projects totaling over 750 MW in construction or completed across Germany, Fluence is playing a key role in supporting a cost-efficient, reliable, and secure energy supply. The projects Weißenthurm-Kettig and Elsterberg-Coschütz mark another important step toward strengthening Germany’s energy infrastructure. With decades of experience deploying high-performance systems that meet strict technical and regulatory standards, Fluence is well-positioned to support Germany’s energy transition. We look forward to driving the future of energy storage in Germany together with such an innovative partner as VERBUND."

Reliable leaders for energy storage in Germany

The German coalition government agreement and the recently published scenario plan of the German regulator reiterate the important role of energy storage for a secure and affordable energy system. Developing and deploying energy storage projects requires a deep understanding of applicable regulations around grid codes, permitting requirements on noise and fire safety, and regulation on cybersecurity. This is where Fluence, as a market leader in Germany, supports its customers with accelerating and de-risking their storage projects in Germany.

In this collaboration, VERBUND focuses on the operation of the facilities and the marketing of battery storage. As a reliable trading partner in all energy markets, VERBUND offers the opportunity to optimally utilise storage resources and contribute to a stable electricity grid. The specially developed trading algorithms ensure the intelligent placement of offers while considering opportunities across all markets.

“Reliable partners like VERBUND and Fluence are essential for the successful development and implementation of energy storage projects that meet the requirements of the new federal government and the Federal Network Agency. We are pleased to collaborate with Fluence as we collectively tackle the challenges of the energy transition in Germany,” explains Karl Potz, Head of Battery Storage Systems at VERBUND. “With our innovative trading algorithms, we can optimally market battery storage and thus make a significant contribution to a stable electricity grid. This partnership is another step towards a secure and affordable energy system in Germany.”

About VERBUND

VERBUND is Austria’s leading energy company and one of the largest producers of hydroelectricity in Europe. The Group generates around 96 % of its electricity from renewable energy, primarily from hydropower. VERBUND trades electricity in 12 countries and generated around € 1,875m group result and € 3,480m in EBITDA in 2024 with approximately 4,100 employees. With its subsidiaries and partners, VERBUND is active in the generation of electricity, transmission and in international trading and sales. VERBUND has been quoted on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1988 with 51% of the share capital being held by the Republic of Austria.

VERBUND is the decisive player for the success of the energy transition in Austria. The challenges that lie ahead require a new company spirit, which VERBUND is driving forward with its Mission V. The Mission V is a long-term and comprehensive transformation program and stands for the will to confront the climate crisis as a force for change. This program is based on the VERBUND Strategy 2030 with its three main pillars: Strengthening the integrated home market, expanding renewable energies in Europe and becoming a European hydrogen player. With Mission V, VERBUND is accelerating the achievement of the strategic goals 2030 and ensuring their implementation.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. Fluence’s solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid and unlock the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed and under management across nearly 50 markets, Fluence is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.

