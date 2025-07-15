Gainsight Expands Global Reach with New EU Datacenter

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainsight , the retention engine powering the world’s most customer-centric companies, today announced the opening of its new European Union (EU) datacenter in Germany to support the global growth and adoption of Staircase AI by Gainsight, part of Atlas, Gainsight’s family of AI agents for customer retention and expansion. With the new regional datacenter now live, enterprises across EMEA can deploy AI-powered customer intelligence with enterprise-grade security, local data residency, and improved performance, all while meeting the complex data governance requirements of the region.

“As enterprises accelerate their adoption of AI, they’re not looking for generic models. They need operational AI agents they can trust, deploy, and scale across complex global organizations,” said Ori Entis, SVP Product, CS & AI at Gainsight. “This new EU datacenter reflects our continued investment in the global scalability of Staircase AI and ensures our customers in Europe can confidently adopt AI-powered customer intelligence while meeting strict regional compliance standards.”

Full Enterprise Readiness for EMEA

With the launch of the EU datacenter, Gainsight now offers:

Full availability of Staircase AI, one of Gainsight's Atlas AI agents, for customers across EMEA

Regional data storage for GDPR and EU data privacy compliance

Improved latency and system performance for European users

Scalable infrastructure to support large, multinational enterprise deployments of AI-powered customer intelligence

Strengthened Security, Privacy, and Compliance

To support enterprise-grade deployment across global markets, Staircase AI has recently achieved ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 42001 certifications , reinforcing Gainsight’s commitment to secure, ethical AI that aligns with international standards.

Staircase AI also now includes PII Anonymization, a new feature that automatically redacts sensitive personal information, such as emails, credit card numbers, and medical records, before it enters Staircase AI. This capability simplifies security reviews and enables compliance with regulations such as GDPR and CCPA, making Staircase deployable in highly regulated industries, including healthcare, education, and financial services.

Part of Gainsight’s Expanding Agentic AI Vision

Atlas AI Agents , introduced earlier this month at Gainsight's Pulse Conference, are purpose-built to support every step of the customer journey—from adoption and risk management to renewal, community moderation, and more. Unlike generic AI models, Atlas delivers role-specific agents that work alongside human teams to scale outcomes, automate repetitive work, and ensure every customer gets personalized attention at scale.

With today’s EU datacenter expansion, Gainsight continues to advance its vision of AI-powered customer retention, giving businesses the ability to:

Surface churn risks, expansion signals, and product feedback across every customer touchpoint

Automate account monitoring and proactive intervention

Scale customer engagement without sacrificing personalization

Meet enterprise-grade privacy, security, and compliance requirements globally

