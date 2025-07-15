Asia Luxury Goods Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033, Featuring Breville, Panasonic, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Kering, Estee Lauder, Hermes, Rolex, and The Swatch Group

Dublin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Luxury Goods Market Share Analysis and Size - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Luxury Goods Market is anticipated to see massive growth, increasing from USD 135.25 billion in 2024 to USD 192.17 billion by 2033, with a CACR of 3.98%.

The development is driven by increasing disposable income, increased brand consciousness, and an increasing middle-class population in nations like China, India, and Japan. Enhanced digital shopping channels and travel are also increasing the demand for high-end and premium luxury brands in the market.







Luxury products command a wide popularity base with strong demand in regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe. In the past few years, new markets such as China, India, and the Middle East have seen growth at a fast rate because of increasing disposable incomes and online luxury consumption. Luxury products are not only consumed for personal use but also as gifts, investments, and collectibles. The shift towards experiential luxury, such as travel and personalized services, also reflects international luxury consumers' evolving tastes.



Drivers of Growth in the Asia Luxury Goods Market

Rising Middle Class and Disposable Incomes



Asia's increasing middle class is fueling the luxury goods industry. With rising disposable income, customers are seeking premium products as symbols of prestige and markers of individual achievement. China and India are witnessing a surge in high-income consumers who value quality and brand prestige highly. This demographic shift is expanding the customer base for luxury products, leading to increased sales and market penetration in the region. Nearly 65% of the middle class will reside in Asia by 2030, approximately 3.5 billion people.



Digital Transformation and E-commerce Expansion



The rapid rise of digital technologies has reshaped the Asian luxury retail environment. E-commerce sites and social media platforms are now vital marketing channels for brands to engage with consumers, especially younger generations. Online sales of luxury products are on the rise, as brands are spending in digital showrooms, live-streamed experiences, and custom-made digital experiences to drive maximum customer engagement and sales. Lancome, an L'Oreal group, introduced Lancome Happiness Nights initially in 2021 by offering a live-in-experience immersion from its store on Paris's Champs-Elysees. Dior offered access to its VIP July 2022 fashion show and the possibility of discussing 'live' with make-up specialists and getting guidance on beauty tips. Live-shopping will be accounting for about 20% of worldwide online purchases by 2026, McKinsey finds in the wake of a survey.



Tourism and Duty-Free Shopping



Tourism plays a significant role in driving the Asian luxury market. Japan and South Korea, among other nations, receive tourists who propel luxury sales via duty-free shopping. The appeal of tax-free buys and carefully selected merchandise available at airports and tourist areas boosts luxury sales. Additionally, the restart of international travel as a result of the decline of the pandemic will also propel this segment. For instance, as reported by the industry, duty-free sales in Japan generated USD 450.7 Million in May 2024, where duty-free products totaling around 566,000 purchases were made by shoppers, whose products mainly included high-value duty-free items such as luxury bags and jewelry.



Challenges in the Asia Luxury Goods Market

Counterfeit Products and Brand Dilution



The explosion of counterfeit luxury goods poses a significant risk to brand reputation and consumer trust. Pirated versions, offered at lower prices, devalue brands and deter prospective customers. Luxury brands need to invest in anti-counterfeiting measures, including blockchain technology and authentication services, to protect their reputation and maintain product authenticity.



Economic Uncertainty and Market Volatility



Economic fluctuations such as currency devaluation and inflation may influence consumer spending on luxury goods. For instance, China's luxury market slowed down in 2024 with reduced domestic spending and increased tourist shopping abroad. Such volatility necessitates luxury brands to be agile, adapting strategies to make them robust during economic downturns.



Asia Luxury Clothing and Apparel Market



Asia's luxury apparel and clothing segment is growing strongly, fueled by fashion-oriented consumers seeking high-end, designer clothing. Urban lifestyles and exposure to international fashion have influenced behavior, triggering demand for luxury clothing. The response is from companies introducing regional products and collaborations with local designers to address the diversity of tastes in Asian markets.



Asia Luxury Footwear Market



Asia's luxury footwear market is expanding, fueled by increasing disposable incomes and an increasing passion for superior craftsmanship. Customers are spending money on high-quality footwear that provides both style and comfort. The market also observes a transition towards environmentally and ethically sourced footwear, with corporations adopting green material and processes in order to satisfy eco-conscious customers.



Asia Luxury Watches Market



Asia's high-end watch market is booming, with consumers viewing timepieces as a status symbol and a heritage piece. China and Japan are two big markets where mechanical watches and smartwatches are in demand. Both young working professionals and collectors are driving sales, with companies releasing limited editions and bespoke services to address this discerning demand.



Asia Luxury Goods Multi-brand Stores Market



Multi-brand luxury stores are gaining popularity in Asia, providing consumers with a well-curated selection of high-end products under one roof. These stores offer a diverse selection of brands, bringing convenience and diversity to the shopping experience. They also offer an opportunity for emerging designers and niche brands to showcase themselves to high-end consumers seeking unique and exclusive pieces.



Asia Luxury Goods Online Stores Market



The Asian online luxury market is flourishing with internet penetration and digitally aware consumer base, driven by the growth of e-commerce websites that offer an unbroken shopping experience with video try-ons, product information, and preference-based recommendations. Brands are leveraging digital platforms to create bigger audiences, offering online-exclusive collections, and engaging content to attract and retain customers.

Regional Analysis



China Luxury Goods Market

China remains a core driver of the global luxury market, accounting for a significant proportion of sales. Despite facing issues like economic slowdown and shifting consumer behavior, the market remains robust. Younger consumers, in particular, are fueling demand, choosing brands that appeal to their values and lifestyle.

Luxury brands are countering by amplifying digital interaction and offering tailor-made experiences to maintain their relevance in this changing market. Around the same time as Watches and Wonders Geneva 2025, which takes place in April, Rolex has unveiled its first completely new model in over a decade: the Land-Dweller.

Japan Luxury Goods Market

Japan's luxury market is characterized by a strong appreciation for quality and craftsmanship. Consumers are brand-loyal and appreciate restrained elegance. Tourism recovery along with a robust exchange rate have helped to turn around sales of luxury, especially in major cities like Tokyo and Osaka.

Advertisers are taking the advantage to enlarge their presence and build up extension of customized services in an effort to cater to local as well as overseas customers.

India Luxury Goods Market

India's luxury sector is on the rise, fueled by economic development and a rising rich class. The market is predicted to expand over three times to over US$85 billion by 2030. Luxury companies are tapping this potential by establishing flagship stores, emphasizing digital advertising, and designing products that are sensitive to Indian cultural values.

The rise in high-net-worth individuals and increased exposure to global trends is further propelling the growth. March 2025, French luxury children's fashion brand Jacadi Paris has opened in India with its first store in Mumbai. Though their first store is at Phoenix Palladium Mall, Mumbai, they are also going to have another one in Bengaluru.

Australia Luxury Goods Market

The Australian luxury market is on a growth path, supported by a buoyant economy as well as an increasing high-net-worth population. Sydney and Melbourne are some of the leading cities that are driving forces, attracting tourists as well as local consumers.

Fashion brands are concentrating on building their stores and delivering customised services that are in line with the premium preferences of Australian consumers. The market is further supported by a strong e-commerce retail infrastructure, which fuels seamless luxury buying.

New Zealand Luxury Goods Market

New Zealand's luxury market, although smaller in size, presents unique opportunities. Affluent consumers in the country are committed to quality and exclusivity and are becoming more interested in sustainable, locally manufactured luxury goods.

Companies are looking to story and genuineness to connect with consumers and are highlighting craftsmanship and ethics. There is also an uptick in online engagement taking place, with e-commerce websites assuming a vital role in accessing customers across the country.

Key Players Analyzed

Breville Group Limited

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMH)

Kering SA

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Hermes International SA

Rolex SA

The Swatch Group

